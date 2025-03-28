6 Amazon Pantry Items You Should Put on Auto-Ship Right Now

While you can have any type of product auto-shipped from Amazon, such as shampoo, face wash, toothpaste, etc., having food shipped automatically can truly change the way you prepare your meals throughout the week. Why? A lot of us know how to eat healthy or stick to the nutrition goals we set for ourselves, but the difficulty comes from losing track of time and energy. It's one thing to know what you want to eat, but it's a whole other beast to make sure you've done all the grocery shopping you need to do to stock up on the healthy foods you want to eat. A lot of times, we just end up ordering take out or going out to eat instead.

Having some of your favorite healthy foods set to auto-ship can be an enormous step in eating more nutritiously. To help you find some helpful products, we've chosen six of the best Amazon pantry items we think you need to incorporate ASAP.

Bumble Bee Protein on the Run

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

Tuna is a super healthy protein source that you can snack on or include in your lunch. Not only does it provide good-quality protein, it also provides healthy fats and is a great source of vitamins and minerals your body needs.

Take tuna on the go wherever you're headed with the Bumble Bee Protein on the Run packs. These come with marinated tuna and flavored crackers to give you a protein boost whenever you need it.

Bada Bean Bada Boom Roasted Fava Beans

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

Bada Bean Bada Boom Roasted Fava Beans are all the rage in the world of healthy snacking. These beans make for a crunchy snack full of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Plus, each serving is low in calories at only 110 and relatively lower in sodium than what you'd find in plenty of other crunchy snacks (think potato chips, pretzels, etc.) on the market.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Skinny Dipped Snack Attack Minis

Nutrition (Per snack pack, Dark Chocolate) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

For those looking for a sweet treat they can enjoy without derailing their health goals, the Skinny Dipped Snack Attack Minis are a great choice for auto-ship. These almond snack packs come in flavors like Lemon Bliss, Dark Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, and each flavor stays within 2 or 3 grams of sugar per serving. Plus, you're getting a few grams of protein and fiber in each pack to help keep you full.

Angie's Boom Chicka Pop

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 1 g

You should always be allowed to enjoy the sweet and salty goodness of kettle corn without having to consume a day's worth or more of sugar in one sitting. Thankfully, you can do it with brands like Angie's. Their famous Boom Chicka Pop is a blend of salty and sweet popcorn that has only 140 calories and 8 grams of total sugar per serving, and now they come in snack packs that you can take with you on the go any time. That's plenty of reason to have them set to auto-ship whenever you run out.

Chomp's Snack Size Beef Sticks

Nutrition (Per stick) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Beef jerky is a delicious way to get a boost of protein throughout your day, and Chomps is a trustworthy brand that sells beef jerky sticks made only of grass-fed beef. The Chomps Snack Size Beef Sticks are an easy item to add to your regular grocery list because you can throw them in your car for busy days or pack them in your lunch bag to take to work.

Wonderful Pistachios

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Pistachios are one of the healthiest nuts you can eat and are full of protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and antioxidants. Wonderful Pistachios is one of the best pistachio brands out there, and their snack packs come pre-portioned out so you know exactly what you're getting without having to do the math. You can get the regular Roasted & Salted kind, as well as flavors like BBQ, Chili Roasted, Dill Pickle, and Honey Roasted.