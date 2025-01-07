10 Best American Steakhouses You've Never Heard Of but Must Visit

Steakhouse chains in America are as ubiquitous as burgers, barbecue, and pumpkin spice lattes, and while there are certainly some that leave much to be desired, plenty of others serve high-quality beef and spotlight-stealing side dishes. But as great and as prolific as major chains can be nowadays, don't overlook the indie icons.

From old-fashioned recipes to time-honored hospitality, these timeworn temples transcend the genre entirely. Yes, they serve steak, and yes, those steaks are superlative. But these are places with something more, something deeper. We're talking about steakhouses that are tourist destinations in their own right and venerable institutions treasured by locals. Tested by time, these are frequently steakhouses that endure for generations, baked into the cultural DNA of their neighborhoods and their cities.

From a stockyards staple in Oklahoma cattle country to a cowboy-inspired cornerstone in the high desert, here are 10 incredible American steakhouses that you've (probably) never heard of, but definitely should.

Cattlemen's Steakhouse: Oklahoma City

When it comes to steakhouse iconography, it doesn't get any more on-the-nose than an old-school restaurant serving beef directly next to the largest cattle market in the world. Cattlemen's Steakhouse, established in 1910 in the Stockyards City neighborhood of Oklahoma City, is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the state, with a brand built entirely on beef. Over the past century, the perpetually popular restaurant has hosted politicians and celebrities aplenty—all of whom bump elbows with locals, ranchers, and cowboys, over hulking platters of strip sirloins, ribeyes, filet mignon, and chicken-fried steak. It's the kind of place that feels preserved in time, in the best possible way, bedecked with old-timey ranching portraits, and staffed by seasoned professionals who often work their for decades. Be sure to try the lamb fries, a Cattlemen's specialty of fried lamb testicles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maury's Tine Cove Steakhouse: Cincinnati

Nestled in a largely residential, off-the-beaten-path location on the west side of Cincinnati, Maury's Tiny Cove has all the trappings of a steakhouse legend. Open since 1949, it's a funky mid-century supper club-style restaurant, in a ramshackle space with table lamps, low ceilings, wood paneling, and curiously, complimentary plates of pickles with each meal. It's also got a bit of star power, as the filming location for movies like Cate Blanchett-starring, 2015 drama "Carol." All the steakhouse requisites are accounted for, like shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, and cold-water lobster tails, but it's the seasoned steaks that have been drawing fans—and Oscar-winners, apparently—for generations. Options include The Cavalier, a 12-ounce New York strip, and The Musketeer, a chopped steak topped with rich mushroom demi-glace. Filet tips, prime rib, and ribeye round out the offerings, along with pastas, surf-and-turf combos, and seafood dishes.

Colson's Steak, Seafood & Bourbon: Camden, S.C.

Colson's Steak, Seafood & Bourbon may not have the age of some of the other legacy steakhouses on this list, but this South Carolina charmer still has all the ingredients of a classic in the making. It only opened in 2023, making it among the newest entries here, but the town in which it's located more than makes up for it. Camden is the oldest inland town in the state, dating back to 1732. At B. Colson's, a bustling and lofty dining destination in the middle of Camden's antique row, it's the best of both worlds: a ritzy new steakhouse that's very much rooted in history, tradition, and top-tier service. Starters include deviled eggs with bacon jam and balsamic glaze, and seared scallops in a sweet and savory cream sauce, followed by entrées like grilled salmon, maple-glazed pork chops, and shrimp and grits. The steaks, like a center-cut sirloin and the buttery ribeye, hold their own against the nation's finest. And considering the title, don't sleep on the bourbon selection, or bourbon-based cocktails like the Stagecoach Sour with bourbon, blood orange, lemon juice, and egg white.

Annie's Paramount Steakhouse: Washington, D.C.

Plenty of steakhouses endure for generations, but it takes a truly special gem to endear itself as part of a larger cultural patchwork. Such is the lore of Annie's Paramount Steakhouse, a 75-plus-year-old institution where the steaks are just as special as the inclusive hospitality. Established in D.C.'s Dupont Circle neighborhood in 1948 as the Paramount Steakhouse, it was renamed after one of the owner's sisters, Annie, who forged an early bond with her LGBTQ+ clientele, providing a safe space long before it was the norm. All these years later, Annie's is still a queer-friendly haven, with a "come one and all" atmosphere that feels more laid-back and fun than typical steakhouses. The omnipresent rainbow decor lends a little camp, and friendly servers echo Annie's non-pretentious ambience. Given an America's Classic award by the James Beard Foundation in 2019, cementing the restaurant's legacy, the menu backs it up with a selection of affordable and delicious steaks, like an 18-ounce T-bone and a 10-ounce London broil, along with other specialties like marinated sirloin tips, fried chicken, and Greek-seasoned roast chicken.

Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse: Louisville, Ky.

Another newcomer on the national steakhouse scene, Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse is an ode to Louisville history in the heart of the city's Whiskey Row. Perched on the ground floor of the Hotel Distil, in a space that once served as bottling operations for J.T.S. Brown and Sons, the snazzy steakhouse has the distinction of being in a space directly impacted by Prohibition. Now a thing of the distant past, customers can pair all manner of Kentucky bourbon—like Repeal's Signature Old Fashioned, with Elijah Craig Small-Batch, vanilla Demerara, and black walnut bitters—with a full slate of top-shelf cuts, all cooked over oak-fired flames. Like USDA Prime ribeye, Australian Wagyu filet, and Japanese A5 Wagyu strip steak. Try the "Repeal Style" steak, an 8-ounce petite filet with king crab, asparagus, and black truffle béarnaise.

The Cowboy Grill: Moab, Utah

From wine cellars to dark and cozy booths, steakhouses are often known for a lot of things, but wide-open vistas and high-desert views aren't often on the list. Unless you have the pleasure of dining at The Cowboy Grill, a wild West-style steakhouse nestled on the banks of the Colorado River and on the outer edge of Utah's famed Arches National Park. Located inside Red Cliffs Lodge, with a vast patio overlooking the river and its namesake red cliffs, the restaurant serves a menu to match its otherworldly environs. Here, you'll find plenty of pitch-perfect steakhouse staples, like a romaine Caesar, brisket burgers, and smoked cheddar mac & cheese, along with plenty of local specialties, such as wild game chili, elk carpaccio, and pecan-crusted Utah red trout. Steaks take top billing, though, like a Prime Angus ribeye, tomahawk ribeye, and a bison New York strip, all with optional glazes like blue cheese crema and chimichurri.

London Chop House: Detroit

Per the name, Detroit's longstanding London Chop House channels the ambience, energy, and pizzazz of a classic English steakhouse—complete with cigar lounge, old-timey celebrity caricatures, and live music. Open since 1938, the legendary gourmand James Beard hailed it as one of the nation's best restaurants in 1961, and it has long been a destinations for dignitaries, celebrities, and business bigwigs. The food is just as seasoned as the space, with special attention given to locally sourced fish from Lake Michigan, along with plenty of turf to pair with the surf. Food here, much like the decor, sport a bit of pomp and circumstance, from the caviar service to the veal chops adorned with sorrel cream and sun-dried tomato tapenade. Other cuts include an Australian Wagyu New York strip, a 32-ounce USDA Prime porterhouse, and a dry-aged boneless ribeye—all finished with garlic butter and served with choice of au poivre, chimichurri, or béarnaise.

Silver Fox: Fort Worth, Texas

If everything really is bigger in Texas, than you'd best come with an appetite to the hallowed Silver Fox steakhouse with two locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro. Here in Texas cattle country, home to the mighty Fort Worth Stockyards, beef is king, and Silver Fox takes it seriously. Served up in an elegant, swanky, dimly lit setting, signature steaks include the baseball cut filet, ribeye cap, and Delmonico ribeye, all served with buttery mashed potatoes. The rest of the menu reads like a greatest hits selection of steakhouse essentials, but elevated. These include a Texas blue crab cake with tomato butter, hand-dipped onion rings with chipotle-lime ketchup, diver scallops with bacon jam, and grilled asparagus with scallion hollandaise.

Gene and Georgetti: Chicago

Perhaps no major city has the steakhouse chops—pun intended—like Chicago. Today, the Midwest metropolis boasts a dizzying array of steakhouses, from old-school classics to new-school stunners. But for steak with Windy City history, Gene and Georgetti belongs at the top of your beefy bucket list. Opened in 1941 by Gene Michelotti and Alfredo "Georgetti" Federighi, and hailed as the city's original steakhouse, the Tuscan-inspired icon is as popular today as it was nearly a century ago. It's the kind of place marked by power lunches and date nights, special occasions and splurges—or, for some, simply a taste of Chicago history, in a space decked out with Windy City murals, where the likes of Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, and Lucille Ball have feasted. Today, you can feast like royalty, too, on T-bone steaks, porterhouse steaks, and double pork chops, along with fan-favorites like chicken Vesuvio, pork tomahawk Milanese, and shrimp de Jonghe.

The Old Homestead Steakhouse: New York City

Narrowing down a list of superlative steakhouses in a city that's world-famous for them is no easy feat. But when history is a factor, then it's no question that New York City's Old Homestead Steakhouse is in a league all its own. Living up to its moniker, Old Homestead is the only steakhouse on this list that dates back to the 19th century, with roots in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in the 1860s. So not only is it the oldest steakhouse on this list, but it's one of the oldest restaurants in the nation—period. The longevity is well-earned, as Old Homestead continues to serve pitch-perfect USDA Prime steaks, like center-cut sirloins, prime rib au jus, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, and bone-in veal chop parmesan with marinara. The rest of the sprawling menu ticks all the steakhouse boxes, too, from crab-stuffed mushrooms and oysters Rockefeller to Colorado rack of lamb and Chilean sea bass with lemon-caper butter sauce.