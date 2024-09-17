Is America's Best Cheeseburger Served In This Tiny Island Strip Mall?

From high-quality chains like Shake Shack to local gems like Minetta Tavern in New York City, America is home to a myriad of spectacular burger spots. But according to a new ranking, one burger restaurant outshines all of the others in the country—and you'll have to travel to a tiny island strip mall to try it.

The review site Yelp just published a list of the 20 best places to grab a cheeseburger in the United States, providing customers with a guide on where they can find an "unforgettable cheeseburger experience." Yelp compiled the report by finding restaurants that serve burgers and then ranking them using several factors, such as the total volume of reviews and ratings from Yelp Elites (people who are recognized for going the extra mile with high-quality Yelp reviews and photos).

The restaurant that stole the top spot in the ranking is Shige's Saimin Stand, a family-owned and operated strip mall joint about 20 miles from Honolulu, Hawaii. While the name of this eatery might suggest that the menu is all about saimin—a noodle soup dish that hails from Hawaii—Shige's Saimin Stand has also garnered plenty of acclaim for its burgers.

"This low-key spot in Hawaii is grabbing the spotlight for their burger that some Yelpers have claimed is the best burger on the planet," Yelp wrote.

The restaurant offers a classic hamburger, cheeseburger, barbecue burger, and teriyaki burger, all of which can be upgraded with an extra patty and made "deluxe" with the addition of onions and tomato. On the store's Yelp page, these popular sandwiches have racked up a plethora of rave reviews from customers.

"The perfect burger. Left me speechless. 5/5 stars. Would recommend it to anyone in Oahu," one fan wrote.

"If I wasn't taken and could marry food, I would go to the moon and back just for that burger," another said.

Following behind Shige's Saimin Stand, Au Cheval in Chicago was ranked as America's second best burger spot on the Yelp list. The diner-style restaurant's signature burger can be ordered as a single or a double, as well as upgraded with bacon and an egg. According to fans, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better burger than the one served at Au Cheval.

"Truly the best burger I've ever had. A must visit if you're in Chicago! They are so simple but absolutely delicious," a Yelp reviewer raved.

The Friendly in San Diego, 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City, and Bunz in Huntington Beach, Calif., were among the other burger spots that made the Yelp list. Burger lovers can check out the full ranking here.