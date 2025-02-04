Angel Reese's McDonald's Meal Is Official and the Internet is 'Loving it'

Once upon a time, women's basketball was one of the most overlooked sports. However, over the past few years, a rising crop of female ballers has created a surge in popularity. One of them? The WNBA's Angel Reese, currently playing for Chicago Sky. This week, Reese celebrated a major accomplishment: She became the first female athlete to team up with McDonald's for their first-ever female athlete meal.

"McDonald's and basketball go way back. From classic commercials with hoop legends to 40+ years of showcasing the nation's best ballers at the McDonald's All American Games, we're all about elevating the game for our fans. That's why starting Feb. 10, we're upping the score by partnering with basketball champion, entrepreneur and fashion icon Angel Reese to drop The Angel Reese Special: a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder®* with Cheese featuring a new Bold BBQ Sauce, World Famous Fries® and a choice of drink," McDonald's announced in a press release.

"McDonald's has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald's All American in 2020," Reese added. "It's really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald's amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams."

Fans went wild over the news. "I'm LOVING it," commented one person on Instagram. "McBarbie!!!!" added another, referencing Angel's nickname, Bayou Barbie. Others volunteered possible names for the meal.

"Congrats! It should've been called the McDouble-double," someone commented on X, while someone on Instagram suggested McRebound.

Reese added to Andscape that McDonald's holds a special place in her heart. "I always want my partnerships to feel authentic to who I am. McDonald's just hits home for me because it's been part of my life for as long as I can remember, whether it is grabbing a McChicken after games growing up or knowing how deep their connection is to hoops culture. Plus, being a McDonald's All-American alum, it just felt like it was meant to be. When McDonald's approached me about this partnership, it was an easy yes. They see me for who I am — strong, confident and unapologetically myself," she said.

The process of designing the meal was "so much fun!" she added. "McDonald's wanted the meal to feel personal to me, so we added bacon, because I love it, and then the Bold BBQ sauce, which matches who I am. We wanted to create something that wasn't just tasty but also celebrated my style and the energy I bring to everything in my life."