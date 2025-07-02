Starbucks Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item—”So Happy it’s Back”

Starbucks is definitely winning this summer, dropping a warm-weather-inspired menu that customers are going wild over. Just when we thought things couldn’t get any more delicious, the world’s most famous coffee brand has announced that a fan favorite menu item is back in stores. Head to your local shop and order up a Double Chocolate Brownie ASAP.

The Double Chocolate Brownie Is Back

The Double Chocolate Brownie is officially back on the menu. The vegetarian item is 480 calories, and a “rich chocolate brownie with generous chunks of semisweet chocolate,” they say. Starbucks shared about the brownie’s return on social media. “A sweet treat for a sweet treat,” the coffee brand captioned the video.

People Are So Happy It Is Back

Followers were so excited. “The best brownies ever,” one wrote. “WE ARE SO BACK BEST ITEM,” another added. “Soooo happy the brownie is back,” a third said. “The best, especially warmed up,” a fourth said.

People Shared Stories About the Brownie

Others shared stories about their connection to the dessert. “When I was pregnant with my son this is all I wanted the first few weeks. The brownie has a special place in my heart,” one recalls. “Omg yay!! 🥹 my favorite brownie is back, sooo happy 🫶🏻🤎,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

My favorite new item at Starbucks is the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, available now until supplies last. The drink is inspired by horchata, the popular Latin American drink. It is made with Starbucks® Blonde Espresso, oatmilk, and horchata flavored syrup, “a fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata,” Starbucks says.

Summer-Berry Refreshers Are Back

Summer-Berry Refreshers, first introduced on the summer menu in 2024, are also back. The drinks feature “a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and water, poured over raspberry flavored pearls,” Starbucks says. The drinks can also be ordered with lemonade as a Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or with creamy coconut milk in the Summer Skies Drink.

Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop

And, the Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop is a must-order. The sweet treat features strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in a chocolaty icing, and is finished with a summer strawberry design.