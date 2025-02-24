Applebee's Just Unveiled a Bold New Mardi Gras Menu—Here's What's on It

With Mardi Gras just around the corner, all your favorite fast food joints and chain restaurants are gearing up for Fat Tuesday with special deals and exciting new food offerings inspired by the annual celebration. This week, Applebee's became the latest eaterie to announce exciting new limited-time menu offerings adding new "Bourbon Street Favorites" to its lineup with its Big Easy Menu. In a press release, Applebee's announced the addition of two new Bourbon Street Cajun Pasta dishes. Here is what you need to know about the new eats.

Bourbon Street Chicken & Andouille Sausage Penne

The first entree is Bourbon Street Chicken & Andouille Sausage Penne. It features juicy Bourbon Street Chicken "jazzed up with seared slices of Andouille Sausage, seasoned bell peppers and onions in a creamy, Cajun Alfredo sauce over penne pasta," the brand explained. The dish retails for $11.99.

Blackened Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Penne

The second new item is a Blackened Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Penne, "featuring sauteed blackened shrimp with seared slices of Andouille Sausage, seasoned with bell peppers and onions in a creamy, Cajun Alfredo sauce," they say. This dish is a little bit more, retailing for $13.99.

The Pastas Come with a Breadstick

That's not all you get with your entree. Each pasta dish is served with Applebee's golden brown signature breadstick brushed with buttery garlic and parsley.

There's Also a New Spicy Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

The restaurant also adds a Spicy Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich to the menu. It features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast topped with two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon on a Brioche bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a spicy honey mustard "for the perfect amount of heat," they say.

The Cajun-Styles Pastas Are "Mouthwatering"

"Our Bourbon Street menu items have always been a hit with Applebee's fans, and we're thrilled to introduce our new Big Easy Menu, featuring two mouthwatering Cajun-style pastas," Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer, Applebee's, said in a press release. "Packed with bold, New Orleans-inspired flavors and two proteins, our new savory Bourbon Street pastas will transport you straight to the heart of the French Quarter. Get ready to indulge in a culinary adventure that brings the vibrant spirit of New Orleans right to your table!"

They Are Also Extending the Really Big Meal Deal

Applebee's is also extending its Really Big Meal Deal. The money-saving deal includes the choice of the Big Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich orClassic Bacon Cheeseburger served with endless Classic Fries and a fountain drink, with free refills — endless fries and refills for dine-in only — for only $9.99!