Arby's Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Item and Is Making a Legal Promise to Keep It

Everyone who loves a fast food restaurant has their favorite menu item. And, unfortunately, there's a good chance you have experienced despair when that go-to item disappears off the menu. If that happens to you, the best thing you can do is campaign to the restaurant to bring the item back, which time and again, seems to work. This week, Arby's announced that they are bringing back a fan favorite by popular demand, and have made a legal commitment to keep it on the menu for good.

In July 2024, Arby's brought back potato cakes for a limited time to its menu after a several-year hiatus. However, the addition was short-lived, and fans weren't exactly thrilled. Luckily, they announced this week that Potato Cakes are permanently back on Arby's menu as of Feb. 24.

The brand is so committed to their vow that they have praised to "sue themselves" if they take it off the menu again. Arby's maintains that they have created a "pre-class action lawsuit," explaining that it is "a bold move to show just how serious Arby's is about keeping them on the menu," they write. "Arby's customers can now sign up to be part of the pre-class action lawsuit should Potato Cakes be removed from the menu. If removed, Arby's will pay out $1 million dollars worth of Arby's food to be split amongst the signees. No menu item return has ever been this ironclad."

If you sign up for the pre-class action lawsuit at www.arbyspotatocakeslawsuit.com or by calling 1-833-LAW-SPUD (1-833-529-7783), you can redeem a DoorDash code to receive Free Delivery and 2-piece Potato Cakes between February 27 to March 5, 2025.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you have yet to experience Potato Cakes, the french fries alternative is similar to a hashbrown but available all day. "Shredded potato fried to a crispy golden brown," reads the description on the Arby's website.

Arby's also shared about the comeback on social media. "Potato cakes are back," they wrote in an Instagram post. Fans were thrilled with the news. "ABOUT TIME 😍😍😍😍," wrote one follower. "And they better not go anywhere," added another. "They never should've left! They're part of Arby's identity," a third chimed in.

This isn't the first item Arby's has brought back for good. Last year, they permanently added a burger to the menu after rotating it in and out for a few years.