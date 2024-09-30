Arby's Insiders Say Major New Menu Items Are Dropping

For most of its 60-year history, Arby's stood out from many of its fast-food rivals because its specialty was roast beef sandwiches rather than cheeseburgers. But according to new reports, burgers have now become a permanent menu offering at the massive sandwich chain for the first time ever.

Though Arby's was founded back in 1964, it wasn't until 2022 that the fast-food giant introduced its first burger. The limited-edition burgers were made from a blend of traditional ground beef and high-quality Wagyu meat, prepared in the sous vide cooking style and then reheated in deep fryers at Arby's restaurants. The innovative item was so popular that Arby's sold out of burgers in just two weeks and then brought them back on a limited basis in November 2022, May 2023, and November 2023.

The Best & Worst Menu Items at Arby's, According to a Dietitian

Burgers returned to Arby's menus again in May 2024, though the Wagyu appeared to have been eliminated as an ingredient. Now, burgers are reportedly going to stick around at Arby's for good.

The fast-food news site Brand Eating reported last week that burgers are no longer just a limited-time offering at the chain. Additionally, an Arby's insider (presumably an employee) claimed on Reddit earlier this year that the chain is "getting a permanent burger option" that's different from the original Wagyu version.

While an Arby's representative did not immediately respond to our requests for comment on the reports, even the chain's website home page currently notes that burgers "are here to stay." Customers can choose between a Deluxe Burger (596 calories), a Big Cheesy Bacon Burger (706 calories), and a new BBQ Bacon Burger (711 calories) with bacon, crispy onions, American cheese, pickles, and smoky barbecue sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

8 Fastest-Growing Sandwich Chains You're About to See Everywhere

The burgers range from $6.49 to $8.49 at my nearest Arby's in central New Jersey, though prices could vary at other locations. Customers can also enjoy Arby's Deluxe Burger as part of Tailgate Meal, which comes with crinkle (530 calories) or curly fries (550 calories), a drink, and a turnover for dessert. The meal costs $13.98 at my nearest Arby's.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The burger news isn't the only exciting development fans have seen at Arby's recently. Earlier this month, the chain introduced a new Double the Meats Meal that may be able to satisfy even the heftiest of appetites. Available at participating locations nationwide, the $7 meal comes with a medium order of fries, a medium drink, and the customer's choice of either a Double Roast Beef (510 calories) or Double Beef 'N Cheddar (630 calories) sandwich.