Arby’s New Chicago-Style Italian Beef Dip Is Getting Strong Reactions

Arby’s is rolling out a new Italian beef dip sandwich inspired by the Chicago classic.

Arby’s is adding a new Italian Beef Dip sandwich to its lineup and fans are already hyped. The new sandwich features slow-roasted beef (Arby’s signature roast beef is slow roasted in-house for four hours until tender and juicy), melted Swiss, tangy pickled Giardiniera, and savory au jus “for the ultimate dip-worthy bite.”

Arby’s teamed up with Whitney Leavitt to launch the new menu item. “Partnering with Arby’s has become such a fun and unexpected way to get me feeling at home in NYC and to prepare for my upcoming stage debut,” Leavitt said. “With Arby’s now bringing the Italian Beef to their menus across the country, I’m able to get into the right mindset here and fully immerse myself in Chicago’s culture and spirit. Plus, it made for a delicious pause from rehearsals.”

Fans who got to try the sandwich early have positive feedback, so you know it’s going to be a hit. “Really enjoyed this one. I’ve been somewhat critical of Arby’s recently but there was little to nitpick with this one. Maybe 7.79 for just the sandwich is the biggest gripe I had, but it tasted good and the au jus was nothing fancy but quite tasty and effective for its purpose,” one Redditor said.

Diners are comparing the new sandwich to Portillo’s, with one saying it’s “not in the same universe as Portillo’s. BUT (but!) it’s pretty good? Arby’s does hot beef sandwiches respectably. The roll is warm and soft, the giardiniera has good flavor and a little heat. I was genuinely surprised at the quality. If you don’t live in Chicago or have Portillos access you could do a lot worse with $8 for lunch.”

The new sandwich is just a limited-time offer, so visit your local Arby’s soon to try it. “We’re always working to bring guests delicious new ways to try our iconic Roast Beef,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s. “Italian Beef is having a cultural moment, thanks to restaurants like Mr. Beef, and we’re excited to give guests this authentic flavor at Arby’s across the country.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arby’s also just launched the new Meat & 3 value box, where diners can grab an entrée, appetizer, side, dessert and a drink for just $7.99. Here’s what’s included:

Choice of entrée: Classic Roast Beef or Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Small Curly Fries: Crispy, seasoned perfection

2-Piece Mozzarella Sticks: Golden, crunchy, and filled with melty mozzarella with a side of marinara

NEW Peach Cobbler Roll: A sweet twist to finish your meal

Small Drink: Your choice of beverage

This deal is also only available for a limited time only, so get it while you can.