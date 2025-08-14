7 Arby’s Items Customers Say Deserve a Comeback

Arby’s fans are still mourning the loss of food items (from up to 30 years ago!) they say should never have been yanked from the menu. From delicious ham and turkey subs to cheesy bacon sandwiches, these fan-favorite bites still inspire strong nostalgia and demands for justice. Some of the items actually did make their way back to the menu thanks to intense customer demand, but others are still lost in the fast-food wilderness—here are seven Arby’s items customers say deserve a comeback.

Onion Rings

Arby’s fans are still mourning the loss of the Onion Rings, which were “excellent”, customers say. “I was very surprised and disappointed because in my opinion, fast food wise, Arby’s had the best onion rings. I would get them with a side of their honey mustard sauce for dipping and the combo was so good,” one Redditor said.

Warm Italian Sub

Customers still fondly remember Arby’s Warm Italian Sub. “Can confirm, this thing was as good as it gets for fast food subs. Their market fresh sandos aren’t terrible either. My wife and I eat them maybe 3-4 times a year,” one fan said. “This sandwich was my go to Arby’s sandwich. Cried actual tears when they yanked it from the menu, another agreed.

Onion Petals

Arby’s discontinued Onion Petals were next-level, customers say. “Bring back Onion Petals!! If you like their onion rings, these were superior to all fried onions. They were little petal shaped fried onion wedges that were crunchy and juicy,” one fan said. “The onion didn’t disintegrate or dry out. And…a yummy petal sauce accompanied them.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Turkey Sub

Arby’s used to have a Turkey Sub fans still dream about. “In the mid to late 90’s Arby’s had a very specific turkey sub sandwich. I can’t remember the name of it, just that it was turkey, sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and possibly onions with thin sliced turkey breast on a white hoagie bun. I loved them so much I dreamed of the day that I would grow up and have money of my own, so that I could go to Arby’s and order a dozen turkey subs at once,” one fan said. “I’ve been vegetarian for 14 years, and I feel like I would compromise all of my values for that sandwich. It was the best thing I’ve ever eaten!!” another agreed.

Angus Three Cheese and Bacon

The Arby’s Angus Three Cheese and Bacon sandwich was a top-tier sub, customers say. “This was amazing! And the Italian with the garlic aioli. They had some hits that they gave up on for some reason,” one Redditor said. “Angus 3 cheese and bacon was the only reason I kept coming back to Arby’s,” another fan mourned.

Super Roast Beef Sandwich

Fans still remember the amazing Arby’s Super Roast Beef Sandwich. “They had an Arby’s ‘Super’ (with lettuce, tomatoes, and Red Ranch) and a ‘Roast Chicken Club’ which had busted up chunks of fried chicken that were SOFT… not like the crunchy nuggets of today, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Both of these sandwiches came on a poppyseed roll,” one Redditor shared.

Potato Cakes

The fan-favorite Potato Cakes were removed from the menu before being brought back permanently after strong customer demand. “The loss of potato cakes is the reason I mostly stopped eating at Arby’s. The only reason I eat there every once in a while, is when my kid gets Arby’s. But before… I was always up for a beef-n-cheddar and order of potato cakes!!!” one customer said before the cakes were reintroduced. “These are the much superior loaded potato bites. Potato cakes stuffed with cheese and bacon. So good. I wish they would come back,” another agreed.