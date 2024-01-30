Skip to content

Arby's Just Brought Back its Fan-Favorite Mix 'N Match Deal

The sandwich chain is dishing out savings on its popular sandwiches.
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on January 30, 2024 | 11:47 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If there's one thing Arby's is known for, it's having "the meats." But now, the chain famous for its roast beef is spotlighting a different protein on its menu: seafood. As part of an updated deal, Arby's customers can order from a lineup of three different sandwiches, two of which feature the chain's fish fillet.

Available at participating restaurants nationwide, the 2 for $6 Mix 'N Match deal includes a choice of two sandwiches from the following options: Crispy Fish, Fish 'N Cheddar, and Classic Roast Beef. This deal, along with the two fish sandwiches, will only be offered at Arby's for a limited time.

RELATED: 8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fish Sandwiches

arby's $6 mix 'n match deal sandwiches
Arby's

The Crispy Fish Sandwich features a crispy fish fillet, shredded lettuce, and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. The Fish 'N Cheddar sandwich is made with the same combination of ingredients, along with the addition of cheddar cheese sauce.

Rounding out the sandwich trio is Arby's signature, permanent menu item: Classic Roast Beef. This popular sandwich option includes thinly sliced roast beef piled on top of a toasted sesame bun.

Arby's usually charges a little more for its Mix 'N Deal—it's typically $7, according to Brand Eating. Additionally, Arby's notes on its website that the chain refreshes its 2 for $7 Everyday Value offerings on a regular basis.

RELATED: The 10 Best Sandwich Chains in America

The 2 for $6 Mix 'N Match deal isn't the only promotion at Arby's right now. Rewards members can also get 50% off their next order until Feb. 11. Customers can only apply this discount once, and they cannot combine it with another coupon or offer.

Arby's brought back its Crispy Fish and Fish 'N Cheddar sandwiches at the end of December. In addition to the sandwiches being available individually and as part of the Mix 'N Match deal, customers can also order these limited-time menu items as a meal with a choice of a side and a drink.

Aside from Arby's, Burger King also has its own fish sandwiches launching soon. The burger chain recently confirmed to USA Today that it will release a Fiery Big Fish sandwich—a spicy take on its classic Big Fish option. The new menu item will hit restaurants nationwide on Feb. 14.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // //
More in Restaurants
  • Burger King logo

    Burger King Launching New Whopper & Fish Sandwich

  • Arby's sign

    Arby's Just Brought Back its Mix 'N Match Deal

  • T-bone at LongHorn Steakhouse

    The #1 Best Steak at LongHorn Steakhouse

  • Bagger Dave's burger

    A Struggling Burger Chain Could Disappear For Good

  • Fast-food myths

    35 Fast-Food 'Facts' That Are Actually False

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.