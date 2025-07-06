 Skip to content

Arby’s Fans Can Now Skip the Line Thanks to This Big Tech Update

New self-order kiosks are rolling out nationwide at Arby’s locations inside Love’s stops.
Published on July 6, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Ordering kiosks: Some people love them, while others loathe the computerized systems allowing customers to place an order and pay without human interaction. From an operational standpoint, these gadgets can help companies improve order accuracy and lower overall operating costs, eliminating the need for an actual person to take your order. No matter your position on the topic, it’s safe to say that these types of systems are here to stay and will likely become more common in the future. This week, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, home to many Arby’s restaurants nationwide, announced they will now utilize ordering kiosks nationwide.

In partnership with Bite, Love’s has deployed intelligent kiosks in Arby’s restaurants nationwide. “Large, tablet-like touch screen kiosks allow customers to place their food orders quickly and self-ordering improves order accuracy and reduces operational costs,” the brand says. “Most importantly, this new technology is improving the overall dining experience for customers on the road.”

“These kiosks empower customers with more control, faster service and a more personalized interaction with the brands they love, reinforcing Love’s commitment to putting the guest experience first,” adds Nick Bouse, director of food service for Love’s.

Whether customers dine in or take out, they benefit from enhanced operational efficiency and reduced wait times in line. “Instead, customers can repurpose the time to shop and take advantage of Love’s amenities while waiting for their orders,” they say.

The kiosks integrate with Love’s existing technology, including order ahead in the Love’s Connect app, point of sale, and loyalty rewards. For added benefits, My Love’s Reward members can input their information at checkout, making the experience even more rewarding.

“This technology doesn’t just improve the guest experience – it transforms our operations. By streamlining the ordering process, our team members can dedicate more time to food preparation, optimizing the customer experience and driving loyalty,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of food service for Love’s. “It’s another way Love’s helps customers get back on the road quickly.”

Love’s adds that it is “committed to innovation and enhancing the customer experience with plans to bring Bite Kiosks to additional QSR concepts this year.” The company will also continue looking for ways to “refine” the order-ahead experience and streamline kitchen order delivery – “boosting both accuracy and timeliness,” it said. “Any additional enhancements will further support a seamless, end-to-end customer journey.”

