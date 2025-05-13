Arby's is Testing a Wild New Menu Item Made From Steak

Chicken nuggets and strips are wildly popular at fast-food restaurants for a reason. Not only are they delicious, but they are also incredibly versatile. They can be dipped in any condiment and are easy to eat—no fork required. So why don't fast food restaurants make nuggets out of other meats? I didn't think about this until I recently heard the news that Arby's is testing a wild new menu item, which makes a whole lot of sense: Steak nuggets. And, they could be heading to a restaurant near you.

Food blogger Markie Devo shared about the exciting new menu item being tested at several Arby's locations nationwide. "Arby's said move over Outback, we got the steaks. Arby's is testing Steak Nuggets in a 5 or 9 piece, bowl and sandwich," he wrote in a post.

The first item is Steak Nuggets. "Juicy, bite-sized morsels of smoked steak served with a side of Hickory BBQ dipping sauce," he writes. There is also a Steak Nugget Sandwich, "Juicy smoked steak nuggets with Havarti cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles and Arby's signature Horsey Sauce on a toasted bun," and a Steak Nugget Bowl, "Juicy smoked steak nuggets served on top of creamy white cheddar mac and cheese with a sprinkling of crispy onions," he writes.

According to Devo, the Steak Nuggets and Steak Nugget Sandwich are available in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Orlando, Florida. The Steak Nuggets, Steak Nugget Sandwich, and Steak Nugget Bowl are in Jacksonville, Florida, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Many people commented that steak nuggets look like the same thing as steak "tips" or bites. Others were excited to taste them. "These look delicious," one wrote. "Tried today, they are delicious!" another added to the post.

One Redditor from Georgia also tried them and gives the nuggets a thumbs up. "They are good, and go well with the dipping sauce that comes with them," they wrote. "Legit was the first time I got to try something first for once," another wrote. "Had these at a local Arby's. The ones I got were a mix of some of them being tough to chew, to others breaking apart easily. It had kind of a rub on it that was pretty okay. If they can figure out how to make them consistent, they would be pretyy good."