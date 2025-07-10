The Only Arm Workout Women 40+ Need for Sleek, Toned Muscle

Let’s be honest: Few things feel more frustrating than dealing with stubborn arm flab—also known as “bat wings” or “turkey wings”—especially during the summer months when sundresses, sleeveless tops, and swimsuits take precedence. The arms can be a particularly tricky spot to tame, but with the right workout regimen on deck, you can absolutely sculpt sleek, toned arms after 40. We spoke with a personal trainer who breaks down exactly how to do so.

“As we age, the hormone shift that women experience can absolutely make it harder for us to build and maintain muscle mass,” explains Rachel Weber, certified personal trainer and co-owner at Jack City Fitness. “We have less testosterone than men do, which doesn’t seem like it would be a factor here, but throughout your life, you would have to have hot arms pretty hard and consistently to not see these struggles after 40. For women, arms have not really been a main focus in regards to training for aesthetics.”

If you’re over 40 and want to focus on defining your upper body, Rachel suggests focusing on the shoulders, triceps, and biceps.

“These three areas lose shape first but respond fast with the right moves. Consistency is the key for the upper body,” she explains. “You can knock this routine out in 20 minutes, which is where accessibility comes in. If you can commit to this a few times a week, you will begin to see progress. I always remind my clients that tone isn’t about going harder; it’s about showing up regularly and putting in your work.”

Below, Rachel shares the best arm workout for women 40+ to achieve lean, toned arms.

Bicep Curls

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides, using a supinated grip. Bend your elbows to curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps at the top. Use control to lower. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps.

Should You Lift Heavier With Fewer Reps or Lighter With More To Build Lean Muscle?

Overhead Triceps Extensions

Begin standing tall, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Press the dumbbell overhead, completely extending your arms. Gradually bend your elbows to lower the weight behind your head. Make sure your elbows stay close to your ears. Press the weight back up to the start position. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps.

You Only Need Your Bodyweight to Get Ripped With These 5 Moves

Lateral Raises

Begin standing tall, feet-hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides, using a neutral grip. Slightly bend your elbows as you raise both arms out to the sides until they’re shoulder level. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Fat Without a Single Crunch

Front Raises

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, arms completely extended down in front of you, palms facing your thighs. Keep your elbows straight but soft as you lift both arms forward to shoulder height. Pause for a moment at the top. Lower with control. Complete 2 sets of 10 reps.

Tricep Kickbacks