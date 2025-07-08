 Skip to content

5 Back Exercises Women Over 50 Should Never Skip

Improve your posture and stay strong with these expert-approved back exercises.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 8, 2025 | 12:45 PM

After 50, back strength is not only golden; it’s a necessity. Having a strong back helps to keep you mobile, avoid injuries and pain, and lead an active and independent lifestyle. It’s especially important to focus on as you age, because you naturally lose muscle mass and bone density, making you prone to back problems. We spoke with Dr. Kira Capozzolo, a chiropractor based in Solana Beach, CA and co-founder of Twin Waves Wellness Center, and learned five exercises women should do over 50 to strengthen their back.

“After 50, women often face natural declines in bone density, muscle mass, and hormonal balance—all of which can compromise spinal health and posture,” Dr. Capozzolo explains. “Strengthening the back helps counteract these changes, supporting better alignment, reducing pain, and preventing injury.”

With this in mind, Dr. Capozzolo shares five back-strengthening exercises women over 50 should never skip.

5 Back-Strengthening Exercises Women Over 50 Should Never Skip

Bird-Dog

woman bird dog yoga pose
Shutterstock

“The bird-dog improves core and spinal stability, essential for balance and coordination,” Dr. Capozzolo explains.

  1. Assume a tabletop position on your hands and knees.
  2. Extend your left arm forward and right leg back, maintaining square hips.
  3. Hold the position for a moment before returning to all fours.
  4. Switch sides.

How Women Over 40 Can Get Rid of Crepey Arms Without Hitting the Gym

Superman

Sporty Senior Woman Making Superman Exercise While Training At Home, Smiling Mature Lady Doing Back Bending While Lying On Fitness Mat In Light Living Room, Raising Arms And Legs, Free Space
Shutterstock

“The Superman is a great low-impact move to engage the entire posterior chain and support the spine,” says Dr. Capozzolo.

  1. Lie face down on a workout mat with your arms lengthened ahead of you and legs extended behind.
  2. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground by squeezing your glutes.
  3. Hold the Superman pose for 1 to 2 seconds.
  4. Gently lower.

Wall Angels

Wall Angels exercise, Woman workout fitness, aerobic and exercises.
Shutterstock

“This exercise helps correct rounded shoulders and encourages upper back mobility,” Dr. Capozzolo tells us.

  1. Stand tall with your back pressed into a wall, arms at 90 degrees.
  2. Gradually lift and lower your arms, making sure they keep contact with the wall.

5 Bodyweight Moves for Over 40 That Build More Muscle Than You’d Think

Resistance Band Rows

Man doing standing rows with a purple resistance band. This exercise is sometimes called "face pulls." He is doing an at-home workout.
Shutterstock

“This exercise builds strength in the mid-back and improves posture,” Dr. Capozzolo points out.

  1. Anchor a resistance band at chest level.
  2. Sit or stand tall as you face the anchor point.
  3. Hold the handles with both hands.
  4. Bend your elbows as you pull the band toward your body.
  5. Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
  6. Extend your arms back to the start position.

Bridge Pose

woman looking serious while doing bridge pose
Shutterstock

“Bridge pose strengthens the glutes and lower back while relieving pressure from prolonged sitting,” says Dr. Capozzolo.

  1. Lie supine on the floor.
  2. Bend both knees, bringing your feet under your heels.
  3. Keep your upper body relaxed.
  4. Breathe in.
  5. Press both feet into the ground and exhale as you lift your hips toward the ceiling.
  6. Inhale as you return to the start position.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Full body side profile view young fitness trainer sporty man sportsman wear orange t-shirt jump high do squat spend time in home gym isolated on plain yellow background. Workout sport fit abs concept. Cover. Think You've Got Ironclad Muscles? See if You Can Ace This Speedy Strength Test After 40

    Can You Pass This 30-Second Test After 40?

  • Full length portrait of a middle aged woman doing yoga or pilates on a mat outside in a park. Pose bird-dog or kneeling opposite stretching of arms and legs (chakravakasana). Side view.5 Back-Strengthening Exercises Women Over 50 Should Never Skip, cover

    5 Back Exercises Women Over 50 Must Do

  • A rear-view shot of an unrecognizable man doing jumping jacks on the beach, he is looking out towards the sea and the sunset on a beautiful evening in Perth, Australia. The 5-Minute Routine That Torches Belly Fat All Day. Cover

    5-Minute Routine To Burn Belly Fat All Day

  • Happy female training strength on urban roof. The 5 Exercises That Turn Your Body Into a Calorie-Burning Machine After 50, cover

    5 Strength Moves That Burn More Calories After 50

  • Mature man smiles as he does a press up on a balcony and poses for a portrait. If You Can Complete This 3-Move Test at 60, Your Fitness Age Is 40, cover

    Can You Pass This 3-Move Test at 60?

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.