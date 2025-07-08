5 Back Exercises Women Over 50 Should Never Skip

After 50, back strength is not only golden; it’s a necessity. Having a strong back helps to keep you mobile, avoid injuries and pain, and lead an active and independent lifestyle. It’s especially important to focus on as you age, because you naturally lose muscle mass and bone density, making you prone to back problems. We spoke with Dr. Kira Capozzolo, a chiropractor based in Solana Beach, CA and co-founder of Twin Waves Wellness Center, and learned five exercises women should do over 50 to strengthen their back.

“After 50, women often face natural declines in bone density, muscle mass, and hormonal balance—all of which can compromise spinal health and posture,” Dr. Capozzolo explains. “Strengthening the back helps counteract these changes, supporting better alignment, reducing pain, and preventing injury.”

With this in mind, Dr. Capozzolo shares five back-strengthening exercises women over 50 should never skip.

5 Back-Strengthening Exercises Women Over 50 Should Never Skip

Bird-Dog

“The bird-dog improves core and spinal stability, essential for balance and coordination,” Dr. Capozzolo explains.

Assume a tabletop position on your hands and knees. Extend your left arm forward and right leg back, maintaining square hips. Hold the position for a moment before returning to all fours. Switch sides.

Superman

“The Superman is a great low-impact move to engage the entire posterior chain and support the spine,” says Dr. Capozzolo.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie face down on a workout mat with your arms lengthened ahead of you and legs extended behind. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground by squeezing your glutes. Hold the Superman pose for 1 to 2 seconds. Gently lower.

Wall Angels

“This exercise helps correct rounded shoulders and encourages upper back mobility,” Dr. Capozzolo tells us.

Stand tall with your back pressed into a wall, arms at 90 degrees. Gradually lift and lower your arms, making sure they keep contact with the wall.

Resistance Band Rows

“This exercise builds strength in the mid-back and improves posture,” Dr. Capozzolo points out.

Anchor a resistance band at chest level. Sit or stand tall as you face the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows as you pull the band toward your body. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position.

Bridge Pose

“Bridge pose strengthens the glutes and lower back while relieving pressure from prolonged sitting,” says Dr. Capozzolo.