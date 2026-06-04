5 Morning Exercises That Build Full-Body Strength Better Than CrossFit After 60

Add these moves to your morning routine to help rev up your strength game.

If you’re looking for a high-intensity workout that combines functional strength and cardio-based movements, CrossFit is a popular option. This training style serves as a stellar full-body workout that builds strength, endurance, and mobility. It also gives your metabolism a solid boost. All of these are important areas to focus on as you age.

While CrossFit can be an excellent way to enhance your overall physical fitness, its high-impact, vigorous movements may not be the right choice for everyone. In fact, we spoke with Dr. Jesse Greer, Co-Founder and CEO of Preamble Health, a Scottsdale-based longevity and preventative health practice offering data-driven assessments, paired with in-depth provider analysis, who shares five morning exercises you can perform that can help build full-body strength even better after 60.

“As we age, the name of the game is not to get injured. Injuries at an older age typically have longer recoveries, and the longer the recovery, the less likely we are to achieve our pre-injury baseline. For most people, the reduction in quality of life in the final decade is actually a movement problem, a pain problem, and a fitness problem,” Dr. Greer explains. “Traditional gym workouts optimize for aesthetics or performance. But after 60, and I’d even say after 40, the goal should be durability, function, and resilience.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Keep in mind that exercise—like any other form of medicine—is all in the dosage. Too little won’t move the needle, while too much can turn out to be poisonous. Below, Dr. Greer shares five awesome morning moves to help strengthen your entire body.

Aerobic-Based Cardio

Engaging in cardio—like brisk walking, incline treadmill workouts, or cycling at a low to moderate intensity—is one of the best things you can do for your body and overall fitness.

“Low to moderate intensity aerobic cardio improves our body’s ability to use fat for fuel, builds a large foundation for our VO2 max, increases daily caloric expenditure, improves mitochondrial density, and remodels cardiac tissue for more efficient beats,” Dr. Greer tells us. “There is nothing more powerful than accumulating lots of aerobic base cardio. This level of intensity is generally around 60 to 75% of max heart rate. Low enough that the body does not build up additional lactic acid requiring extra recovery debt. This is exactly the type of movement that was taken from us as humans adapted to the modern era, and it’s the level of activity naturally built into the so-called Blue Zones.”

Hip Hinge and Squat Patterns

Performing exercises like squats and hip hinges provide compound lower-body movements that emphasize eccentric control.

“This form of strength training works both concentric and eccentric movement—especially in the lower body,” Dr. Greer points out. “As we age, we lose our ability to stop our force and to brake. This makes us more prone to fall and cause injuries.”

Here’s how to do a bodyweight squat:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

Upper-Body Push and Pull

This morning exercise category consists of compound pushing and pulling movements that engage multiple joints and muscle groups simultaneously. Examples of push exercises may include push-ups, dumbbell chest presses, and dumbbell shoulder presses. Examples of pulling moves may include resistance band rows, dumbbell rows, and lat pulldowns.

“Compound movements build strength, especially while challenging your balance and coordination,” Dr. Greer notes.

Here’s how to do a standing resistance band row:

​​Begin by anchoring a resistance band to a sturdy pole at chest level. Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position.

Loaded Carries

Loaded carries include exercises like suitcase carries and farmer’s walks.

“These train grip, core stability, and the ability to move under load, which is one of the most functional patterns we use in daily life,” Dr. Greer says.

Here’s how to do a farmer’s carry:

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still and maintaining an elevated heel position.

Mobility, Dynamic Stability, and Core Work

This movement category includes things like planks and rotational exercises.

“As we age and stick to one or two exercises, our body builds repetitive pathways, and we develop asymmetries and compensations,” Dr. Greer tells us. “It’s important to address these movement inefficiencies so that we can avoid injury and keep training much longer.”

Here’s how to do a plank: