If you are craving a fabulous pasta dinner and can’t figure out a mom-and-pop Italian spot to dine at, you are in luck. There are a handful of upscale chains that serve gourmet pasta dishes that taste like luxury. Whether you prefer the OG staples like spaghetti and meatballs or chicken parm, or gravitate toward unique menu items or regional specialities, expect a gourmet meal when you walk in the door. Here are 7 chain restaurants where the pasta tastes like luxury.

Il Fornaio

Il Fornaio is an authentic Italian chain where pasta is made fresh daily and dishes like tagliatelle bolognese taste straight from Northern Italy. The California-based chain was founded in 1972 as a baking school in Barlassina (Lombardia), Italy, according to the brand’s website. In 1996, they opened their first restaurant in Las Vegas and have expanded over the decades, serving classic, authentic dishes from 18 kitchens in California and Las Vegas. All locations are supervised by Sicilian native Executive Chef Roberto Gerbino and serve “multi-generational family recipes,” preparing dishes that Italians have “mastered over centuries of making great cuisine.” Authenticity will cost you! Just a cup of traditional Minestrone Di Verdure in the Beverly Hills outpost retails for $12.

North Italia

North Italia is a trendy modern chain beloved for its house-made pastas, like truffle tortelloni and short-rib radiatori, served in stylish settings. There is one at our local mall, King of Prussia, and it’s always a great dining experience. The restaurant makes pasta and sauces from scratch, offering updates like gluten-free or veggie noodle options. Their house specialty? Bolognese, made with a traditional meat sauce, pappardelle, grana padano, wild oregano, and evoo.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy is an old-school Italian-American family restaurant that serves rich sauces, generous portions, and a timeless upscale feel. The chain was founded in Chicago in 1991, cooking up in-house-made pasta and sauces using traditional techniques. There are now 52 locations nationwide. One unique feature? They offer a family-style menu, serving an authentic 5-course feast with wine pairings for that big, Italian family experience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen offers elegant ambiance and chef-crafted classics like lobster ravioli and creamy carbonara, making this chain feel far more exclusive than its price. According to our reviewer, the spaghetti and meatballs is anything but basic with a generous portion of meatballs, a sauce that is “on the lighter side and chunky.” And the taste? “A plate straight out of Nonna’s kitchen. Typically I would save the best for last, but I have to jump right into the surprise star of the meal: the sauce,” writes the reviewer. “It’s sweet yet well-seasoned and modestly applied yet robust, adhering well to the thicker-set noodles and announcing its presence in every bite. It just has that unspoken zip of authenticity and was the perfect match for the hearty meatballs.”

Eataly

The first Eataly, which literally translates to “eating Italian,” opened in 2007 in Torino to showcase the country’s history and food culture. Currently, there are over 40 locations in Italy and around the world, including multiple outposts in New York and other major cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. While Eataly isn’t a single restaurant but a marketplace and collection of small eateries, each serves up house-made pasta, desserts, dishes, and other authentic Italian delicacies.

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant is an iconic family-style favorite where heaping platters of linguine with clams or penne alla vodka feel extravagant and festive. The smaller chain was started in New York City by restaurateur Artie Cutler. He wanted to provide his guests “wow-factor” portions, making any meal feel like an Italian-American wedding feast. Popular authentic dishes include linguine alle vongole and penne alla vodka, which are made with high-quality ingredients and trademark sauces so popular that you can buy them bottled.

Rao’s

My kids and I are obsessed with everything Rao’s, from the Rao’s Homemade line of jarred pasta sauces and bagged noodles to the frozen foods. On a recent trip to Miami, my daughter requested dinner at the restaurant, and I obliged. It was absolutely delicious. I have to admit that even the simplest of pasta dishes were divine. Two kids all ordered pasta with red sauce, while my daughter got he vodka sauce. Nobody was disappointed. The restaurant also oozes old-school luxury, with red leather banquet seating and perfect lighting.