6 Restaurant Chains That Quietly Serve the Best Seafood, According to Diners

Diners recommend these underrated chains for high quality fish and shellfish.

If you’re craving really good seafood, there are several under the radar spots that have excellent fish, shellfish, sides, and more for hungry diners to feast on. These restaurants focus on fresh, delicious ingredients, and are known for putting love and care into every aspect of the menu. Diners love the seafood dishes so much they come back again and again to enjoy their favorite meals, whether it’s the best fried fish, sushi, bisque, and more: Here are six restaurant chains with the best seafood, according to diners.

Ivar’s

Ivar’s collection of seafood restaurants are known for serving customers the most delicious fresh fish, oysters, lobster, clams, and more. “Best chowder I have ever had,” one diner said. “Highly recommend the Alaskan salmon; it tasted better than the white chowder. This will always be my first food choice if I go to Pike Place Market.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is a Northeast chain known for excellent fish and shellfish dishes. “The tuna watermelon tartare with tostones was a fun surprise, the sushi was super fresh, and yes—even the clam chowder lived up to Boston’s reputation. The swordfish though? Absolute star of the show,” one fan said.

King’s Fish House

King’s Fish House diners rave about the wide variety of delicious seafood menu items. “One of my favorite restaurants all over,” one fan said. “Food was perfectly cooked every time. The menu is huge and there are so many wild sea options. The Kumamoto and Roappahannok oysters are the best.”

Truluck’s

Texas chain Truluck’s is known for exceptional, high-end seafood diners love. “The food was absolutely delicious. We had the oysters, delicious bread, lobster bisque, petite filet, mashed potatoes and creamed spinach. My husband had an outstanding fish dish as well. This is our new favorite restaurant!” one diner raved.

Surf Rider

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Surf Rider Restaurant diners are impressed with the quality of the food on the menu, from the broiled fish to seafood soups. “Best chowder I’ve had in years. It tasted authentic and home made, perfectly seasoned and rich with real cream and fresh clams,” one fan said.

Flying Fish

Flying Fish is a Southern chain serving up excellent fried fish and shellfish. “Fresh and tasty every time. A bit expensive but worth every penny, as their portions are generous, and trust me.. you’ll need a to-go box.. (unless you are really hungry lol),” one diner said.