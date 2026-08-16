Diners recommend these hibachi chains for flavorful food, generous portions, and tableside entertainment.

I was introduced to hibachi as a kid, when my mother took me to Shoji’s Steakhouse in Eugene, Oregon. I’m not sure what I enjoyed more: The delicious Japanese cuisine, which includes fried rice, veggies, and your choice of meat, or the tabletop show of cooking it. Going out for hibachi is a treat, so if you are going to make a night out of it, you should make sure to go to a top hibachi spot. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best hibachi, according to diners.

Benihana

Benihana’s iconic tableside teppanyaki show made Japanese dining a norm in America. Before the 1960s, most people didn’t know what hibachi was. In 1964, Yunosuke “Rocky” Aoki opened America’s first Japanese teppanyaki restaurant on West 56th Street in New York City, featuring an authentic Japanese farmhouse interior and food prepared on steel teppanyaki grills right in front of customers. Currently, it is the biggest hibachi chain in the world.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse is another big hibachi chain, and diners maintain it is reliable with heaping servings. “The service, food quality and portions are consistent,” a Redditor says. “Everybody always leaves Kobe with a to-go box to eat the next day,” a second adds. “If Kobe’s portions are small, then I dont need to go anywhere else. I’ve eaten 3 times from leftovers before,” a third chimes in. “Kobe is amazing,” says a fourth.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ has over 600 locations in Japan, and across the U.S. in California, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, Georgia, Texas, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Maryland, Florida, and more. There are grills at each booth, and the restaurant has better cuts of meat, like steaks that are dry-aged for 21 days, Harami Skirt Steak in Miso Marinade, and Prime Kalbi Short Rib in Tare Sweet Soy Marinade. “Gyu Kaku is Japanese BBQ and really good,” a Redditor says.

Sakur Japan

Sakura started as a small Japanese steakhouse in Fredericksburg, Virginia, but has grown to 19 locations in Maryland, New Jersey, and California. “Their teriyaki beef/chicken and sushi are really good. Love their weekday lunch time bento boxes they are a great deal. Atmosphere is dark but delightful and relaxing. Service is decent enough,” a Redditor says.

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse is another customer favorite with locations across the country. “Our hibachi chef was AWESOME! Sake, fried rice, chicken, steak, shrimp -very good! Had a reservation for 20 people and everyone got what they ordered,” a Google reviewer wrote. “I think the food is up there with P.F. Changs. Great service too. I personally think they have the best Lo Mein around. They also have Polaroids of most of thier customers hanging on the walls. Pretty cool,” another added.=