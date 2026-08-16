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7 Best Orders at Bob Evans, According to Regulars

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Regulars say these are the must-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites at Bob Evans.
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By
August 16, 2026

Bob Evans has been serving up homestyle meals for nearly 80 years. In that time, the Ohio-based restaurant brand has amassed a loyal following of diners who return visit after visit to enjoy their favorite meals. From breakfast meals to dinner favorites, there is a short list of the most beloved meals at Bob Evans. What should you order on your next visit? Here are the 7 best orders at Bob Evans, according to regulars.

Bob Evans

The Bob Evans Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip, made with slow-roasted pot roast, sweet caramelized onions, melted American cheese, and real provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread and served with a side of homestyle beef gravy for dipping, is another diner favorite. Even Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, is a fan of the “fork-tender” pot roast, calling it “delicious.” “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he states. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners also rave about it. Diners agree that the meal is “heavenly.”

Country-Fried Steak

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak is a chicken-fried-steak classic. It features a massive piece of steak, breaded, deep-fried, and served with rich gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans. The meal is worth making a second trip for, according to a patron. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” they wrote.

French Toast

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has must-try French toast, including seasonal stuffed options, including the Lemon Blueberry Stuffed French Toast, featuring cream cheese filling, blueberry compote, and whipped cream. They have also offered strawberry cream cheese-stuffed brioche.

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Sausage Gravy & Biscuits is another delicacy to experience, mostly due to the chain’s award-winning sausage gravy and warm, flaky biscuits. The chain has been cooking up the family farm recipe for decades.

Chicken Pot Pie

Bob Evans/Facebook

Bob Evans’ chicken pot pie is an oven-baked country classic that diners order on repeat. “We both ordered the Chicken Pot Pie and it was delicious. We would recommend trying it,” a TripAdvisor reviewer declared. “Bob Evans has a really good one,” a Facebooker agrees.

“Big Ol’ Cinnamon Rolls

Bob Evans

The “Big Ol’ Cinnamon Rolls” come warm and topped with cream cheese icing and are a sweet treat. “Just want to say omg!!! Amazing cinnamon roll that I bought yesterday from Bob Evans. This is a day later. I had it in the fridge all night. Reheat for 30 seconds and it is so dang good I needed to share with you all! Stay warm!” a Facebooker said.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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