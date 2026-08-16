Regulars say these are the must-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites at Bob Evans.

Bob Evans has been serving up homestyle meals for nearly 80 years. In that time, the Ohio-based restaurant brand has amassed a loyal following of diners who return visit after visit to enjoy their favorite meals. From breakfast meals to dinner favorites, there is a short list of the most beloved meals at Bob Evans. What should you order on your next visit? Here are the 7 best orders at Bob Evans, according to regulars.

Breakfast Platters/slidetitle] The big breakfast platters at Bob Evans are wildly popular, known for big portions of food at low prices. The Big Wrangler Breakfast is a favorite. It comes with two split biscuits topped with our house-made sausage gravy, two farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, and green onions, two strips of crispy bacon, one slice of hickory-smoked ham, and home fries. Another popular option is the Original Farmer’s Choice, the chain’s “signature breakfast.” It includes your choice of premium breakfast meat, two farm-fresh eggs cooked to order, hash browns or home fries, and three hotcakes or two slices of Brioche French toast. [slidetitle num="2"]Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip

The Bob Evans Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip, made with slow-roasted pot roast, sweet caramelized onions, melted American cheese, and real provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread and served with a side of homestyle beef gravy for dipping, is another diner favorite. Even Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, is a fan of the “fork-tender” pot roast, calling it “delicious.” “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he states. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners also rave about it. Diners agree that the meal is “heavenly.”

Country-Fried Steak

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak is a chicken-fried-steak classic. It features a massive piece of steak, breaded, deep-fried, and served with rich gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans. The meal is worth making a second trip for, according to a patron. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” they wrote.

French Toast

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Bob Evans has must-try French toast, including seasonal stuffed options, including the Lemon Blueberry Stuffed French Toast, featuring cream cheese filling, blueberry compote, and whipped cream. They have also offered strawberry cream cheese-stuffed brioche.

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Bob Evans Sausage Gravy & Biscuits is another delicacy to experience, mostly due to the chain’s award-winning sausage gravy and warm, flaky biscuits. The chain has been cooking up the family farm recipe for decades.

Chicken Pot Pie

Bob Evans’ chicken pot pie is an oven-baked country classic that diners order on repeat. “We both ordered the Chicken Pot Pie and it was delicious. We would recommend trying it,” a TripAdvisor reviewer declared. “Bob Evans has a really good one,” a Facebooker agrees.

“Big Ol’ Cinnamon Rolls

The “Big Ol’ Cinnamon Rolls” come warm and topped with cream cheese icing and are a sweet treat. “Just want to say omg!!! Amazing cinnamon roll that I bought yesterday from Bob Evans. This is a day later. I had it in the fridge all night. Reheat for 30 seconds and it is so dang good I needed to share with you all! Stay warm!” a Facebooker said.