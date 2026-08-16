5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Fried Okra, According to Diners

Diners reveal the top spots for this classic Southern meal pairing.

Fried fish and okra is commonly found at soul food restaurants, a classic pairing that diners can’t get enough of. This Southern staple is beloved by customers who love the crispy, flavorful fish and crispy, moist okra, perfectly complementing each other whether they’re enjoyed alone or with popular sides like hush puppies, french fries, cornbread, and more. If you’re craving this must-have combo, several restaurants have options so good fans rave about them: Here are five chains with the best fried fish and okra, according to diners.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has outstanding catfish and okra diners rave about. “I ordered the catfish shrimp lunch basket with okra. Two large pieces of delicious lightly fried catfish and a handful of large fried shrimp nestled on a bed of okra. Everything was DELICIOUS!!! They have some great tartar sauce as well,” one fan shared.

Skrimp Shack

Diners at Skrimp Shack can include fried okra as a side to their delicious fried fish dishes. “We had the Whiting fish platter with okra, chicken nuggets and hush puppies, & a Po’Boy sandwich with shrimp & flounder with fries. Really hot, great meal with exceptional staff,” one diner said.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp has classic, authentic fried catfish and fried okra on the menu. “The fried okra was so delicious! Catfish, shrimp and oysters were on point. I can’t wait to try the scallops and more,” one fan said.

Flying Fish

Diners at Flying Fish love the whole fried okra basket and fried catfish on the menu. “This place is OMG GOOD! Had rainbow trout it was cooked to perfection. Red beans and rice Amazing! And okra was definitely made in house,” one happy guest said.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

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Diners at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen can opt for a side of okra with tasty dishes such as the Fried Catfish Fillets plate. “My husband ordered the lunch fried catfish which included three large pieces of catfish. The breading was light which allowed the good flavor of the fish to shine through,” one guest shared.