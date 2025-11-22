7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Most Authentic Mexican Tacos

What makes a taco authentically Mexican? While there are endless regional differences within Mexico alone, experts and chefs agree on a few points: Small, made-from-scratch corn tortillas, simple-but-perfectly seasoned meats, and beautifully fresh salsa (not from a jar!). No hard-shell tacos, no cheese, in other words, not your typical fast-food chain taco. So where can you get the real deal? Here are seven restaurant chains serving authentic Mexican-style tacos.

Tacos El Gordo

Tacos El Gordo serves up authentic Tijuana-style tacos. “Tacos El Gordo is the definition of authentic, no-frills Mexican street food served fast and full of flavor,” one fan raved. “I ordered the Taco de Adobada, Taco de Suadero, and Taco de Asada—and all three were incredible. The standout by far was the Taco de Adobada, which is what they’re known for.”

Los Tacos No. 1

Los Tacos No. 1 is the real deal, fans say. “If you want the whole experience, you must try this place in NYC. The food is GREAT, one of the very best tacos I’ve ever had,” one diner raved.

King Taco

King Taco is a West coast staple. “Okay, let’s talk about this spot—the service was fine, but the food? Absolutely insane. The carne asada burrito and the tacos are straight fire. Juicy, flavorful, and packed just right,” one diner said.

Tacos El Franc

Tacos El Franc serves up delicious, authentic Tijuana-style tacos. “We’ve tried tacos in many places, and Tacos El Franc in TJ truly stands out as some of the best—if not the best—we’ve ever had. We ordered both carne asada and lengua tacos, and neither disappointed. Both were cooked and seasoned to absolute perfection. The freshly handmade tortillas were the perfect finishing touch,” one fan said.

Angel’s Tijuana Tacos

Angel’s Tijuana Tacos is famous for authentic, top-quality tacos. “If you want authentic street tacos, this is the experience you’re looking for. Large portions, fresh meats, including tortillas pressed and cooked on site! Highly recommend,” one diner said.

Birria-Landia

The tacos at Birria-Landia are phenomenal, guests say. “One of the best taco trucks I had. I had the tacos and the consome de birria. Excellent flavors, it was done very well,” one shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tacos y Birria La Única

Tacos y Birria La Única serves up absolutely outstanding tacos. “Best birria in the city!! Quesatacas are a must!! Beef is so juicy and succulent. Can get a side of consomé to dip tacos in too,” one fan raved.