I am from California, home to some of the best Mexican food on the planet. While nothing comes to some of the taco trucks and one-off mom-and-pop restaurants found scattered around Southern California, those who have south-of-the-border cravings in other parts of the country may have to head to a chain. Luckily, there are a handful of restaurants serving up Mexican food worth feasting on. Here are the 7 best restaurant chains with Mexican food.

Dos Toros Taqueria

Dos Toros Taqueria is a NYC fast-casual spot founded by two brothers obsessed with doing burritos right. In a Reddit feed asking Mexicans the closest place to authentic, it was the top suggestion. “None, but Dos Toros is a baby step in that direction,” writes a Redditor

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is a California chain serving flame-grilled citrus-marinated chicken that tastes homemade. “Made fresh. Made by hand. Made every day,” they maintain on their website. “It all comes down to fresh. Fresh salsas made from scratch, fresh sliced avocados and of course, fresh, never frozen, fire-grilled chicken. Because maximum freshness means maximum flavor.”

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is a playful Tex-Mex chain known for made-from-scratch sauces and creamy, freshly made guac. “Guac ‘n’ Roll! Our guacamole is made ​with fresh avocados in small batches throughout the day so you can enjoy the perfect bite with every chip you dip,” they captioned a Facebook post.

Moe’s

Moe’s Southwest Grill serves up Mexican and Tex-Mex that keeps diners coming back for more. In a Reddit post, a former employee maintains that the restaurant prides itself on freshness, “cutting tomatoes daily, anywhere from 25 to 100 [pounds].” Customers also appreciate the large portion sizes.

Uncle Julio’s

Uncle Julio's is a Mexican chain beloved for its tableside guacamole. "The tableside guacamole experience at Uncle Julio's is one that you will never forget. Our guacamole is made fresh right in front of your eyes, and we use only the highest quality ingredients. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a returning customer, we promise that you will be impressed by our delicious guacamole," they say. "Our guacamole includes a combination of Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños, served in a traditional molcajete. The guacamole is then topped with fresh lime juice and served with tortilla chips."

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex also serves up Mexican fare alongside fresh, made-to-order, tableside guacamole, “known for its combination of fresh avocados, lime juice, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, offering a zesty and authentic flavor experience.” They start with the “perfect” avocado, “the most crucial aspect of making delicious guacamole. Next up, the “perfect” blend of herbs and spices. Finally, the “right mash” is crucial.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

One the Border is a casual sit-down chain with over 120 restaurants serving Tex-Mex, known for sizzling fajitas, bold margaritas, and lively Tex-Mex energy. “This is my FAVORITE restaurant. I have been coming here literally my entire life. I have never been disappointed by their food. I would eat here every week if I could. Their fajitas are amazing, the queso is to die for, the salsa is always great. The food is fresh and hot every time,” writes a fan on Tripadvisor.