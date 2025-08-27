7 Best Costco Mexican Foods to Buy This Month

I love a good Mexican meal. As a California native, I am somewhat of a snob regarding south-of-the-border cuisine. After living all over the country, I can also attest that Mexican food in certain regions is subpar. Costco to the rescue. Your local warehouse is filled with so many great Mexican items, ranging from viral sodas to ready-to-heat meals. Here are the 7 best Mexican foods at Costco this month.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas

If you want to enjoy a Mexican night at home without having to do more than preheat the oven, pick up a pack of Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas in the Costco deli. “They are made with black beans, rotisserie chicken, jalapenos, bell peppers, rice, tortillas, and lots of gooey cheese,” Costco Hot Finds explained. “I covered it and baked it for about 50 minutes and we had the easiest weeknight meal,” she writes, revealing it was a little over $23 for the large tray. “We love this dish!!” commented a follower. “These are delicious,” added another.

El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos, Chicken & Cheese

If you are looking for a fun Mexican app, don’t sleep on El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos, Chicken & Cheese, which comes with 30 taquitos made with real Monterey jack cheese, charbroiled chicken, and flour tortillas. Each serving has 10 grams of protein.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Casa Cucina Queso Cheese Dip

Craving queso? Shoppers love Casa Cucina Queso Cheese Dip. Each pack comes with two 16-ounce containers of the queso cheese dip with jalapenos, which shoppers maintain has a medium spice level kick.

Del Real Foods Carnitas

I am obsessed with carnitas. I eat them in bowls, tacos, and burritos. It’s hard to find a tasty, tender, store-bought option. Del Real Foods Carnitas is the best I have found, made with real, wholesome ingredients. It comes in two, ready-to-heat packages, which can be heated in the microwave, but I prefer over the stove.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos

The perfect at-home taco Tuesday meal is in the Costco deli section. As someone who appreciates authentic tacos, Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos, which comes with enough to make 12 tacos, is the real deal. The chicken is grilled and seasoned to perfection, while the shredded veggies are super fresh, and the cilantro lime crema is the chef’s kiss. Also comes with corn and flour tortillas and tomato salsa.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Guacamole Cups

Shoppers are obsessed with Kirkland Signature Guacamole Cups, as the individually packaged and wrapped dips stay fresh for a long time when unopened. “I freeze them,” writes one. “Yes! I take a few out of the freezer and put them in the fridge each week. Shake them before opening. They’re so good!” another agreed.

Mexican Soda

No Mexican meal is complete without a Mexican soda. I love Mexican Coke and Fanta, so I was thrilled to see this Mexican Soda Variety Pack of real sugar soda at the warehouse. “Ohh I love these glass bottles so much!!!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “Fanta!!!! Sprite!!! Gotta pick this up on my next trip!” commented a follower. “Glass bottles are great!” wrote another. Costco generally carries the Mexican Coca-Cola if the variety pack isn’t available. “I tried a Mexican coke for the first time a few weeks ago. I was missing out big time!” one shopper writes.