If You Can Do These 4 Balance Exercises After 60, You’re in Good Shape

Can you pass these 4 balance checks after 60? Here's what to look for.

Balance plays a big role in how confident and capable you feel as you move through your day. After 60, it starts to reflect more than just strength. It shows how well your body can control position, adjust to changes, and stay steady when your weight shifts. You’ll notice it when you step onto uneven ground, reach for something just outside your base, or change direction without thinking twice.

From a coaching perspective, the people who move well share a few common traits. They can control their body on one leg, pause without losing position, and recover quickly when things feel slightly off. Those are all signs your body is working together the way it should.

These exercises give you a simple way to check where you stand. Each one challenges a different piece of balance, from stability to control to coordination. If you can move through them with steady, controlled reps, you’re in a strong place. If one feels off, it gives you something clear to work on.

Single-Leg Stand (Eyes Open to Closed)

Standing on one leg gives you a direct look at how well your foot, ankle, and hips work together. Your core has to stay engaged to keep you upright while your lower leg makes constant small adjustments. Closing your eyes immediately increases the difficulty because your body has to rely on touch rather than sight. If you can hold this without excessive wobbling, your balance is solid and will carry over into daily movement.

Muscles Trained: Foot stabilizers, calves, glutes, core

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Lift one foot off the ground. Hold your balance on your standing leg. Keep your posture tall and your core engaged. Close your eyes once you feel steady.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 2 to 3 rounds of 20 to 30 seconds per leg.

Best Variations: Eyes closed, unstable surface, longer holds

Form Tip: Keep your hips level and avoid leaning side to side.

Stand and Reach Test

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Reaching forward while standing on one leg challenges your ability to control your body outside your base. As your arms move forward, your core and hips have to stay engaged to keep you from tipping or stepping. The further you can reach while staying balanced, the better your control tends to be. This shows up in everyday movement when you bend, reach, or shift forward.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, core

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Shift your weight onto one leg. Reach both hands forward as far as you can. Keep your standing leg steady. Return to the starting position with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 2 to 3 sets of 5 controlled reaches per side.

Best Variations: Longer reach, slower tempo, light load

Form Tip: Move slowly and keep your balance centered over your foot.

Split Squat Hold

Holding the bottom of a split squat shows how well you can stabilize when your weight is uneven. Your legs and core have to stay engaged to keep you from shifting forward, backward, or sideways. This position closely reflects how your body moves during walking and changing direction. If you can hold it steady, you’re in a good place.

Muscles Trained: Quadriceps, glutes, core

How to Do It:

Stand in a split stance with one foot forward and one foot back. Lower into a lunge position. Hold the bottom position. Keep your torso upright and steady. Switch sides after the hold.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 2 to 3 rounds of 20 to 30 second holds per side.

Best Variations: Shorter stance, assisted hold, longer duration

Form Tip: Keep your weight centered and avoid shifting.

Single-Leg Reach (RDL Pattern)

This movement checks how well you can hinge and stay balanced simultaneously. As you reach forward and extend your back leg, your core must stay engaged to prevent your hips from rotating. Smooth, controlled movement here is a strong sign of balance and coordination. It also reflects how well you handle bending and reaching in daily life.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, core

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your weight on one leg. Hinge at your hips while reaching your hands forward. Extend your opposite leg behind you. Keep your hips level and your back flat. Return to standing with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 2 to 3 sets of 5 to 8 reps per leg.

Best Variations: Assisted balance, reduced range, slower tempo

Form Tip: Move through your hips and keep your balance centered.

How to Tell If You’re in a Good Place

These movements give you a clear read on how your body handles balance without needing any equipment or complicated setup. You’re looking for control, not perfection. Small adjustments are normal, but the overall movement should feel steady and repeatable. If you can move through these without rushing or relying on support, you’re in a strong position.

Look for smooth movement: Steady reps with minimal hesitation show good control. Jerky or rushed movement usually means your body is trying to catch up.

Steady reps with minimal hesitation show good control. Jerky or rushed movement usually means your body is trying to catch up. Watch for excessive wobble: A little movement is fine, but constant shifting or tapping your foot down points to a need for more stability work.

A little movement is fine, but constant shifting or tapping your foot down points to a need for more stability work. Check both sides: One side often feels easier than the other. Pay attention to that difference and give the weaker side more focus.

One side often feels easier than the other. Pay attention to that difference and give the weaker side more focus. Use support as a starting point: Holding onto a wall or rail can help you build confidence and control before progressing.

Holding onto a wall or rail can help you build confidence and control before progressing. Repeat these regularly: Running through these a few times each week gives you a clear sense of progress and keeps your balance sharp.

Stay consistent with these checks, and you’ll have a better sense of how your balance holds up and a simple way to keep improving it.

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