5 Daily Exercises That Build Arm Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 55

Build strong, sculpted arms by adding these trainer-approved moves to your day.

How strong are your arms? It’s a serious question to ask yourself, because if you’re over the age of 55, arm strength is essential for living independently. You naturally lose muscle as you grow older, and it’s something you can’t afford to age without. After all, arm strength helps you perform essential tasks. You need it to put away laundry, lift heavy grocery bags, swing a golf club or pickleball paddle, and even get dressed each day.

We’re here to help and spoke with Roger Montenegro, CSCS, head coach and owner at Made Possible Personal Training in St. Pete, Florida, who holds a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) degree from the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Below, Montenegro shares five daily exercises that can help build arm strength faster than gym machines after 55.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“A lot of people stay active, but they stop challenging their muscles. Strength declines when we’re not asking our body to produce force regularly,” Montenegro stresses. “On top of that, we naturally lose muscle mass as we age if we don’t train against resistance. So even if someone is walking or staying busy, they’re not necessarily maintaining strength. For the most part people walk or bike to stay active, but they forget that that doesn’t keep their arm muscles active. Dedicating some time to your arms and giving them some love will help you stay independent for the rest of your life!”

Pushups

Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms.

Rows

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand in front of you. Hinge at the hips until your torso is parallel to the ground. Maintain a flat back and soft knees. Allow the weights to lower with your arms completely extended. Row the dumbbells up toward your torso. Lower to the start position with control.

Overhead Press

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height.

Farmer’s Carry

Hold a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell—50% of your body weight—in each hand at your sides. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still.

Bicep Curls