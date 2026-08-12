4 Home Exercises That Strengthen Your Core Faster Than Crunches After 60

These four simple moves can help you build a strong, stable core.

Building a strong core is something you will thank yourself for as you age. Your core is the center of your body and consists of the muscles surrounding the obliques, abdominals, back muscles, hips, and pelvic floor. Core strength is what enables your arms and legs to move and supports your posture.

Crunches can be a great addition to a well-rounded workout routine, but we spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, who has a better solution. Here are four at-home exercises that will strengthen your core faster than crunches after 60.

“I [turn] to these over crunches because they train the core to do what it’s actually for, which is keeping your spine steady, not folding you up like a lawn chair a hundred times. Crunches only hit one muscle and they tend to wreck an older neck and low back,” Siwicki explains.

Dead Bug

Lie face-up on a mat with your arms extended toward the sky and legs lifted to a tabletop position. Press your lower back into the mat as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate.

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Bird-Dog

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides, and continue to alternate.

Plank

Assume a forearm plank: Place your forearms on the ground with your elbows under your shoulders and arms parallel to your body, shoulder-width apart. Keep your body straight from head to heels. Activate your core, legs, and glutes as you hold the position for the prescribed amount of time.

Glute Bridge