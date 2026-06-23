If You Can Ace These 5 Stability Moves at 60, Your Balance Is Top-Notch

Five stability moves to test your balance, control, and coordination after 60

Balance is one of those physical abilities most people don’t think much about until it starts slipping away. But once you reach 60, the National Institutes of Health says maintaining balance becomes more important than ever because it affects nearly every aspect of daily life, from walking and climbing stairs to carrying groceries and getting up from a seated position.

You may not realize that balance involves more than your feet or standing on one leg. It relies on multiple systems working together simultaneously, including your muscular strength, joint stability, vision, coordination, reaction time, and core control. When any of these systems weaken with age, your balance suffers.

Fortunately, your balance can be trained and measured with stability exercises. These moves can serve as indicators of your balance so you know what you need to improve so you can age as healthfully as possible.

If you’re unsure how to go about improving your balance, ETNT is here to help. We chatted with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a personal trainer at OriGym, who shares his five best five stability moves for those 60 and older to test their balance. “Balance isn”t just about legs, your core plays a major role too,” says Bickerstaff. “For example, bird dogs teach your body to resist unwanted movements, helping to improve your coronation and control.”

If you can perform the following exercises with confidence and control, your stability is likely better than many people your age. Read on to learn more.

(Next up: Don’t miss This 10-Minute Standing Routine Builds More Strength Than Gym Workouts After 60.)6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Single Leg Stand

The single leg stand is one of the simplest yet most revealing balance assessments available. Standing on one leg requires your ankles, knees, hips, and core to constantly make small adjustments to maintain stability.

“This move challenges the small stabilizing muscles around the ankles, knees, and hips,” explains Bickerstaff. “If you can stand comfortably, it’s a sign your balance is in good shape.”

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Brace your core and maintain good posture. Lift one foot a few inches off the floor while balancing on your standing leg. Keep your chest lifted throughout the hold. Look straight ahead rather than down. Avoid gripping the floor with your toes. Perform two to three sets of 20 to 30 seconds per leg. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Heel-to-Toe Walk

“The heel-to-toe walk narrows your base of support, forcing your body to make constant balance adjustments, indicating strong control in those over 60,” says Bickerstaff. This exercise also mimics the dynamic stability required during walking, which is essential for healthy aging.

How to do it:

Stand tall at one end of a clear walking path. Focus on a fixed point ahead of you. Place the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the opposite foot. Walk slowly and with intention. Keep your arms relaxed at your sides. Maintain an upright posture throughout the movement. Continue placing each foot directly in line. Aim for two to three sets of five to eight passes. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between passes.

Single Leg Sit-to-Stand

Getting up from a chair using only one leg requires significant strength, coordination, and balance. “This is a great indicator that your lower body stability is above your average age,” says Bickerstaff.

How to do it:

Sit on a sturdy chair. Plant one foot firmly on the floor. Extend your opposite leg in front of you. Lean forward slightly from your hips. Push through the supporting leg to stand up. Keep your chest lifted during the movement. Balance for one to two seconds at the top of the movement. Slowly lower yourself back into the chair. Complete two to three sets of five to eight reps per leg, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Bird Dog Hold

Bird dog holds challenge stability through your core, hips, and shoulders all while training your body to resist unwanted movement and improving alignment.

How to do it:

Get down on your hands and knees. Position your hands beneath your shoulders. Place your knees beneath your hips. Flex your core and keep your spine neutral. Extend your right arm forward in front of you. At the same tie, extend your left leg backwards. Hold for one to two seconds while keeping your hips level. Return to the starting position with control. Perform two to three sets of five to eight reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Clock Reach Balance Test

“Reaching in different directions while balanced on one leg tests your stability, coordination, and lower body strength simultaneously,” Bickerstaff explains. Since you’re forced to reach in multiple directions while standing on one leg, the clock reach balance test will put your stability, coordination, and lower body control to the test.

How to do it: