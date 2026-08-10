4 Standing Exercises That Firm Belly Overhang Faster Than Pilates After 60

Ditch the mat! These four standing moves target your core and torch more energy after 60.

Pilates has a well-earned reputation for building core strength, and there’s nothing wrong with it. If firming up belly overhang is your health goal after 60, spending your exercise time doing only Pilates may not be the most efficient use of your time. While Pilates is excellent for helping build core strength, it doesn’t necessarily provide the full body strength required to shed belly fat after 60.

Belly overhang is driven by total body fat, and studies show you can’t spot-reduce it by targeting the muscles underneath. What truly helps you lose weight in a healthy way is to burn more calories throughout the day while building lean muscle mass across your entire body. And instead of relying on heavy weights that take a toll on your joints after 60, standing exercises can help you achieve the same goal.

According to the National Institutes of Health, adults lose muscle mass each decade starting around age 30, and that loss speeds up after 60. Since muscle is metabolically active tissue, losing it slows your metabolism and makes fat easier to gain and harder to lose. Fortunately, performing standing exercises can help you build strength and maintain muscle that keeps your metabolism humming and burning calories, which contributes to weight loss and a tighter midsection.

“Building muscle is particularly important as we age because it helps maintain metabolism and supports long-term weight loss,” says Bickerstaff.

To put this into practice, we spoke with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a personal trainer at OriGym, who shares his top four standing exercises designed to firm belly overhang after 60 in no time. Keep reading for the exercises and detailed instructions. Then, when you’re done.

Sit-to-Stand Squats

The sit-to-stand squat trains one of the most important movements in daily life: getting up out of a chair. Since it loads your largest lower body muscles while keeping your core engaged, it burns more calories than doing isolated ab exercises.

How to do it:

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart. Lean slightly forward at your hips. Engage your core. Stand up by driving through your heels. Lower yourself back to the chair with control. Aim for two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Step-ups

Step-ups build strength in your glutes, quads, and calves while raising your heart rate, giving you a strength and cardio boost all in a single move. They’re also easier on your joints compared to traditional lower body exercises like squats or leg press.

How to do it:

Stand in front of a sturdy step. Place one foot firmly onto the step. Press through your heel to lift your body up. Bring the opposite foot onto the step. Lower yourself back down with control. Complete all reps on one side before switching legs. Complete two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps per leg, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Standing Knee Raises

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“Standing knee raises strengthen your deep abdominal muscles without getting down onto the floor,” explains Bickerstaff. “They also help improve balance, coordination, and hip mobility.” Additionally, lifting one knee at a time forces your core to stabilize your body, so you build balance and coordination alongside core strength.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold onto a chair or wall for support if needed. Flex your ab muscles. Slowly lift one knee toward your chest without leaning backward. Lower it back down with control. Repeat, then change sides. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Standing Wood Chops

The standing wood chop is the move that ties the whole routine together, because it works your entire core rather than isolating your abs. The diagonal, rotational pattern also helps build the twisting strength and stability you use every time you reach, lift, or turn, which tends to decline with age.

How to do it: