5 Barbecue Chains Diners Say Have the Most Tender Ribs

I’m a rib connoisseur and have tried them in quite a few places, including within various regions, local establishments, and chain restaurants. Ribs can vary greatly when it comes to quality, size, and the sauce (which can really make or break a rib). Smothering them in the wrong sauce or dry rib can completely ruin the dish, no matter how perfectly cooked they are. There are five barbecue chains diners say serve the best, most tender ribs.

Texas Roadhouse

The ribs at Texas Roadhouse are a solid contender when it comes to tender BBQ. One fan said that they were "pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!" Another diner said "As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib."

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s continues to draw in loyal customers, serving quality ribs that can satisfy any diner’s cravings. “Great food,” one diner stated. “The cornbread was definitely my favorite part of the meal! The ribs are sooo tender! Definitely recommend!” Another customer said “great ribs & great customer service,” as part of their review, as well.

Chili’s

Chili’s is so well-known for their ribs, there’s even a song. One reviewer said, “by far the best ribs you can get at a chain restaurant [in my opinion].” They wrapped up their rave review about the ribs by saying, “will definitely order again in the future.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

A diner on Yelp had a lot of positive things to say about the ribs at LongHorn Steakhouse. “I had the BBQ ribs and OMG the meat just fell off the [bone], [I haven’t] had ribs that good in a very long time and I’m a Dallas BBQ regular. I strongly recommend this place.”

Applebee’s

One fan who found the ribs at Applebee’s delicious, claimed that they are “the best BBQ baby back ribs in NYC!” A bit of a bold statement there, but hey, I’ve tried them, too, and can back that they are tasty, tender, and surprised me with how good they were because quite frankly, I’m not impressed with most of the food at Applebee’s. “They are unbelievably juicy, the meat falls off the bones. They never overcook or burn them (I ate there about 6 times) and the taste… divine! Their french fries are also the best I [have] had in a long time.”