I love a good BBQ meal. As a child, my dad used to take me to mom and pop BBQ joints across the country, where we would feast on ribs, chicken, and brisket with all the fixings. Unfortunately, it can be hard to find these hidden gems, especially when you have a sudden craving in the middle of a workday. Luckily, there are some excellent options in the form of chains. Here are 7 BBQ chains that serve the most authentic BBQ.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is famous for regional sauces and slow-smoked meats. The fast-growing chain has been offering patriotic flair since first opening in 2011. Now the chain is in 22 states nationwide. “Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them,” they write on the website. If you happen to get there for lunch, you might catch the restaurant’s daily salute to the Stars and Stripes. “The food was the best I had ever tasted. The brisket was incredible and the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q is a Texas chain serving brisket, ribs, and sausage straight from the pit. The restaurant has expanded to several states, but hasn’t compromised quality. One of its specialties is super-moist brisket. Sometimes, they even serve burnt ends.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is a Midwestern chain that has expanded with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Authentic smoked meats served in hearty portions with delicious sides have put it on the map. Each location has three hickory burning smokers to slow cook meats, including brisket and St. Louis–cut pork ribs to “bite off the bone” perfection. “We don’t limit ourselves to any particular region or style, but instead try to showcase the breadth and depth of barbecue found across the country,” the restaurant says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse is a Florida-based pitmaster chain praised for brisket and burnt ends. It is “a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. “Some of their meat, like the pork and burnt ends are a little heavily sauced. But in general I’ve never been disappointed with any meal I’ve had there. The brisket ranges from really good, to kinda dry depending on the day. But all things considered, i think the price compared to the taste and quantity is pretty good compared to other ’boutique’ BBQ places,” they continued. “I like them better than Sonny’s. As far as a chain BBQ,” writes another.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is a Southern staple serving hickory-smoked pork, chicken, and ribs. The chain started in Gainesville, Florida, in 1968, and began franchising nine years later. The chain has over 100 locations throughout the southeast and is famous for pulled and sliced pork and ribs cooked in multiple styles, wet, dry, St. Louis-style, or baby back. It also has smoked beef brisket, chicken, and turkey breast, a bottomless salad bar, burgers, wings, pulled pork egg rolls, and delicious sides.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a Texas-born chain famous for serving slow-smoked classics and homestyle sides. Founded by Travis Dickey in Dallas, Texas, in 1941, the chain rapidly spread to become the world’s largest barbecue franchise, with 866 locations across eight dynamic concepts across 44 states. Customers love that it offers complimentary ice cream and rolls with meals. One Redditor called it “solid” in a review. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.”

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is another nationally renowned BBQ chain that serves ribs, brisket, and award-winning sauces. Dave Anderson founded the restaurant in 1994, aiming to “create the best barbecue America ever tasted.” The restaurant currently has about 150 locations throughout the United States and sells bottled sauces nationwide in grocery stores. “It’s the only “chain” BBQ restaurant I’ll eat at,” one Redditor says.