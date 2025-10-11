6 Barbecue Chains That Still Smoke Meat the Old-Fashioned Way

When it comes to top-quality barbeque, there’s nothing that can replace the taste and texture of meat properly rubbed, marinated, and slow-cooked using a real smoker. This method is time consuming and laborious, but the end result is well worth it: Tender, flavorful meat that melts in your mouth. While some restaurants might cut corners with their barbeque, others are still sticking to traditional methods. Here are six barbeque chains that still smoke meat the old-fashioned way.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is proud to smoke their meats the old-school way. “You can smell the smoke around the clock: we’ve got three on-site smokers at every City Barbeque joint and we never turn them off,” the chain says. “Our pitmasters use local hickory, years of experience, and all 24 hours of the day to craft the city’s best barbeque.”

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Cue

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Cue still smokes its meats the old-fashioned way. “In Kansas City, where barbecue is a way of life, it is understood that smoke has mystical properties,” the restaurant team says. “Smoke has the power to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. It can transform the least desirable cuts of meat into the most delectable. It can even transform a neighborhood corner gas station into one of the most popular restaurants on the planet.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse also uses the old-school method to create the most delicious, tasty smoked meats. “From smoker to table! 🔥🍽️ Our smokers stay on 24/7 for the best smoked meats daily. 🙌 ,” the chain confirms via Instagram.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit has been slow-smoked their meat the old-fashioned way since 1941. “Real smoke. Real Texas BBQ. That’s the Dickey’s way—then, now, always. Order now and taste why Dickey’s is the name in Texas-style BBQ,” the chain says.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is proud to offer beautifully slow-smoked meats cooked the old-fashioned way. “We offer a large variety of mouthwatering meats including beef, chicken, ham, turkey, pork, sausage, hot links, and the customer favorite, ribs. All of our meats are cooked “low and slow” over hickory wood, just the way it’s always been done,” the chain promises.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Terry Black’s Barbecue is not messing around when it comes to serving up some of the best smoked meat in Texas. The chain even gives you a chance to see for yourself, behind the scenes. “The Terry Black’s Experience is a one-hour experience that offers an insider’s look at how we fire up some of the best barbecue in Texas. You’ll meet our pit masters, get a private tour of the pits, and enjoy a generous spread at a reserved table – no line required,” the restaurant says.