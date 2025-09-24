Ever since I was a kid, I have loved BBQ sauce. In fact, it is my favorite condiment on the planet. I eat it with everything from French fries and chicken fingers to pizza. And, of course, I love BBQ restaurants. However, not all chain BBQ sauces are good. Here are 7 BBQ chains that serve the best BBQ sauce.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is beloved for its lineup of award-winning bottled sauces.”Their Devil Spit sauce is wonderful,” writes a Redditor. “I’ll buy their sauce any day of the week,” adds another. “Famous Dave’s Devil Spit BBQ sauce is one of my all time favorites,” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a Texas-born chain with classic smoky-sweet house sauce. They even bottle it up in small batches and sell a line of Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s sauces. “Our Texas style barbecue sauce is famous for its rich tomato-base with deep smoky and tangy flavor,” they say. “I’m obsessed with Dickey’s Original BBQ sauce and can’t find it for sale in bottles without ordering online,” one Redditor said in a forum, asking for dupes.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s offers a range of sauces, from Mustard and Smokin’ BBQ flavors to Original and Sweet. Diners are so obsessed that they buy bottles online. “My all-time favorite sweet BBQ sauce is Sonny’s BBQ Sweet Sauce,” writes a Redditor.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is known for offering extensive regional sauce styles from across the U.S. This includes sweet, tangy, and spicy options, such as their KC Classic, Memphis Belle, Tupelo Honey Heat, Texas Twang, and NC Vinegar. They also have Alabama White Sauce, Baja Bold, and unique options like Chipotle Ketchup.

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

Guests rave about Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ’s bold sauces. The chain has three branded BBQ sauces that keep customers coming back for more: Original, Hot & Spicy, and Memphis. Lucille’s Original BBQ sauce “might be my favorite bbq sauce,” writes a Redditor. “Their Memphis style sauce was good also but very vinegar heavy which I didn’t mind.”

City Barbeque

City Barbeque has five signature sauces, all based on regional BBQ styles and made from their own recipes. The Original is “classic, authentic, perfect.” At the same time, Brush Fire is “full of peppers, spices, and sugar for a Texas-sized kickw with “beautiful heat.” Sweet City is a classic Kansas City sauce, “sweet, smoky, tomato-based, with onions.” LoCo is named for the Low Country region, “where mustard-based sauce comes from and is a “zingy sauce.” Last but not least, Swine Wine, their “own peppery vinegar sauce, a North Carolina classic”.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse is a Florida-based chain known for its Signature sauce, which is thick and smoky-sweet. There is also a Mustard BBQ Sauce and a Hot BBQ Sauce.