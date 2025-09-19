In a perfect world, one would feast on BBQ chicken, ribs, brisket, burnt ends, and pulled pork at an authentic, side-of-the-road BBQ shack in the middle-of-nowhere, Texas. Luckily, thanks to several BBQ chains, you can get barbecue anywhere in the country. Where should you go? Here are the 7 BBQ chains diners call the best in America.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is a nationally beloved BBQ chain for ribs, brisket, and award-winning sauces. Founded by Dave Anderson in 1994, his goal was to “create the best barbecue America ever tasted.” The restaurant currently has about 150 locations throughout the United States. The chain also sells its bottled sauces throughout the nation in grocery stores. “It’s the only “chain” BBQ restaurant I’ll eat at,” one Redditor says.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a Texas-born chain with slow-smoked classics and homestyle sides. Founded by Travis Dickey in Dallas, Texas, in 1941, the chain has been rapidly spreading. It is now the world’s largest barbecue franchise, with 866 locations across eight dynamic concepts across 44 states. One major perk? It offers complimentary ice cream and rolls with meals. One Redditor call it “solid,” in a review. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.”

4 Best Cuts of Steak For Grilling, According to a Pitmaster

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is a Southern staple serving hickory-smoked pork, chicken, and ribs. The chain startedt in Gainesville, Florida, in 1968, and started franchising nine years later. There are now nearly 100 locations throughout the southeast. The restaurant is famous for pulled and sliced pork and ribs cooked multiple styles, wet, dry, St. Louis-style, or baby back. It also has smoked beef brisket, chicken, and turkey breast, a bottomless salad bar, burgers, wings, pulled pork egg rolls, and delicious sides.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is a fast-growing chain with patriotic flair and smoky brisket that first opened in 2011. Now in 22 states nationwide, it is rapidly expanding. “Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them,” they write on the website. If you happen to get there for lunch, you might catch the restaurant’s daily salute to the Stars and Stripes. “The food was the best I had ever tasted. The brisket was incredible and the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is a Midwestern chain with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. It serves authentic smoked meats and hearty portions. Each restaurant has three hickory burning smokers to slow cook their tender meats, including brisket and St. Louis–cut pork ribs to “bite off the bone” perfection. “We don’t limit ourselves to any particular region or style, but instead try to showcase the breadth and depth of barbecue found across the country,” the restaurant says.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse is a Florida-based chain praised for brisket and burnt ends. “I know it’s a ‘chain’ now, but i think it’s a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. “Some of their meat, like the pork and burnt ends are a little heavily sauced. But in general I’ve never been disappointed with any meal I’ve had there. The brisket ranges from really good, to kinda dry depending on the day. But all things considered, i think the price compared to the taste and quantity is pretty good compared to other ’boutique’ BBQ places,” they added. “I like them better than Sonny’s. As far as a chain BBQ,” writes another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

12 Fast-Food Chains That Use 100% Ground Beef In Their Burgers

Jack Stack Barbecue

Jack Stack Barbecue is a Kansas City institution turned chain with legendary ribs. There are five locations, but they ship their products nationwide. They are one of the few chains that serve burnt ends. “The way Jack Stack does their burnt ends is they smoke whole brisket for hours and then slice it into cubes. Not the traditional way of making burnt ends but it’s without a doubt the most popular and most tasty way to do it,” writes one Redditor.