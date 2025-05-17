7 Barbecue Chains That Serve the Most Tender Brisket, According to Fans

Americans love BBQ and one of the best items on the menu is brisket, especially when cooked right. Brisket is known for its delicious blend of flavor, tenderness and versatility, but not every place does it to perfection.

"A good brisket has linings of fat to help absorb the flavor and adds more flavor when it gets rendered down as fat will melt over the meat," says Chef Julian, Chef at Spaghetti Western in Morongo Valley, CA. "A nice rub as well also takes brisket from average to another level."

Chef Julian lets his brisket sit for two days in the rub and likes to mix up his flavor.

"You can do a basic run of salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder. Or a rub with a little tang but just adding brown sugar to the mix. Make sure you mix water into the tub before applying to make it into a paste because you want to cake it onto the brisket before doing your slow roast," he explained.

He added, "This helps with the bark effect. Bark is known for what sets a good brisket apart from a basic brisket. Bark is the caramelization of the seasonings, fat and skin that create an umami bomb on the outside of the brisket."

Now that you know what makes a tender, tasty brisket, here are seven chains who serve it best, according to fans.

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque is an east coast favorite with locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland and Connecticut.. Known for its causal atmosphere and authentic BBQ, customers love the brisket, including international travelers.

Eddyfreelife from France left a glowing review on Tripadvisor and wrote, "Superb brisket served by wonderful people. After we had a sample of the brisket we were on our knees! Such quality of the slow smoked BBQ meat. Also one member helped us to order as we are French tourists. A total outstanding experience, highly recommended.

Yelpers also love the brisket. Jessika B.from Highlandtown, Baltimore, MD shared, "The dirty fries are everything! I did the brisket on the fries and I enjoyed every last bite. Even when the fries were cold, the brisket was still seasoned and delectable. This was my first time, but I will definitely be a repeat customer."

Oklahoma Joe's BBQ

Located in Oklahoma and Nebraska, Oklahoma Joe's BBQ is the go-to for mouth watering brisket, according to Yelp reviews.

Kym B. from Tulsa, OK wrote, "Let's start with the brisket!! Flavorful, tender and perfect!! The Mac and cheese was good, pulled pork with the original bbq sauce drizzled over it was the bomb! The bread pudding is absolutely divine and their peach cobbler is very yum!!! Will definitely be returning to Oklahoma Joe's barbecue!!"

Another Yelper Vic C. from Duarte, CA wrote a lengthy review and raved about the brisket.

"Wednesday Special: BBQ Baked Potato, $11.99 prior to tax (normally $13.99) + $1 brisket- I opted to order the Wednesday special and wanted to try the brisket, which is worth the extra dollar. I had the added sour cream and chives (at no additional charge). This potato also had melted shredded cheese. The amount of brisket I had on this baked potato was incredibly generous. The brisket was tender, juicy and very flavorful. The baked potato was perfectly cooked and the perfect vehicle for the meat, cheese, sour cream and chives. A great deal, I would definitely order this meal again."

Famous Dave's BBQ

Famous Dave's BBQ has several locations across the country and is starting to branch off internationally. It's earned high praise for the portion sizes, smoked meats, corn bread, signature sauces and of course the brisket.

Clara K. from Hacienda Heights, CA wrote on Yelp that she's lived in the area for a couple of years and is "kicking" herself for not going sooner. "We got ribs and the Texas brisket. OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave's BBQ ruined all bbq for me."

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is a popular chain that serves Texas-style BBQ, offers a wide variety of meat and sides and a cozy casual vibe. The reviews are mostly positive and it shows. The BBQ joint is rapidly growing and currently has 500 restaurants in 44 states.

Brisket is one of the main draws and recently on Google Maps, Nickyi Darling wrote, "First time I have ever eaten here. Not a big meat eater but hands down the best brisket I've ever had. Not to mention all of the exceptional customer service from all the staff here."

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The Florida chain has 15 locations throughout the state and customers say they do brisket right.

Maria T. from Horizons West / West Orlando, FL wrote on Yelp, "And once again, four Rivers does not disappoint… I have enjoyed 4 rivers BBQ multiple times and every time I highly recommend it. This time I got a brisket sandwich, some mac & cheese and fries and a dessert bar. Everything as usual, was very fresh and tasty."

She's not the only one to give high remarks about the brisket. On Facebook, Maria Barone commented on a 4 Rivers post and shared, "I went to a wedding that you catered. The food was absolutely delicious. My favorite was the brisket it was the best I have ever eaten."

City Barbeque

City Barbeque strikes the right balance of high quality food, community atmosphere and authenticity. Located in various cities in 10 different states and City Barbeque serves homemade sides, generous portions and tender brisket, according to fans.

Yelper Janiya A. from Morrow, GA wrote, "I honestly was hesitant because I'm not a fan of barbecue. So I got a little of everything. The Nashville hot chicken sandwich has a kick but definitely some flavor to it. I had to include some bbq so I got the brisket sandwich and it blew me away. so much flavor and if you add some of there variety of sauces it adds a boost."

In another Yelp thread, James C. from Tampa, FL shared, "City BBQ has some of the best brisket you will ever have. I always end up getting the brisket sandwich with a side or two. This time around I got the brisket sandwich with collard greens. The brisket was cooked perfectly with still having a nice soft bark and amazing flavor."

Red Hot & Blue

Red Hot & Blue only has seven locations in four states–Maryland, North Carolina, Texas and Vitginia, but has a wide reach. The small chain is known across the country for its Southern sides and must have brisket.

On Yelp, Kelly V. from Hanford, CA wrote, "I'm from CA, and every time I'm in the area we always stop here to get bbq. From the first time we came, I was so impressed with the service. The waitress we had was super helpful and recommended things to try. Generous portions! Delicious bbq sauces. Meat was tender and practically falling off the bones."

Another Yelper, Grace R. from Temple, TX shared, "Their food was simply incredible. I loved the brisket and baked beans. I've never had a potato salad as good as theirs.

I will definitely be returning for more."