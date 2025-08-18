8 BBQ Chains That Serve the Best Brisket

Good barbecue brisket is more than a meal–it’s an experience. The rich smoky flavor and tender juicy texture is irresistible and for meat eaters nothing is better when a pitmaster gets it right. While not every spot can deliver, there are several chains that make brisket that melts in your mouth and has an unforgettable taste.

A great brisket “has linings of fat to help absorb the flavor and adds more flavor when it gets rendered down as fat will melt over the meat,” says Chef Julian, a private chef in California. “A nice rub as well also takes brisket from average to another level.”

He explains that the best way to prepare the meat is to let it sit in the rub for a couple of days to soak up the flavor. Whether you like it sliced, chopped, or stacked on a sandwich, there’s plenty of options for good brisket and here are the top eight chains, according to customers.

Red Hot & Blue

Red Hot & Blue only has seven locations in four states–Maryland, North Carolina, Texas and Vitginia, but has a wide reach. The small chain is known across the country for its Southern sides and must have brisket.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On Yelp, one reviewer wrote, “Their food was simply incredible. I loved the brisket and baked beans. I’ve never had a potato salad as good as theirs. I will definitely be returning for more.”

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is a community orientated chain that supports veteran organizations, local charities, and events. While the restaurant offers an authentic BBQ vibe, it also runs a business with a purpose–honoring our country and those who served. And according to customers, it delivers an unforgettable brisket.

One Redditor wrote, “Have one by my house. Honestly the first time I’ve gone to a BBQ joint and thought, “huh, this doesn’t suck.”

A second agreed and wrote, “Same! I was so pleased with how delicious it was.”

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is a well-loved smaller chain that has several locations in 10 different states that features heaping portions, homemade side dishes and the best brisket, per diners.

A Yelper from Morrow, GA wrote, “I honestly was hesitant because I’m not a fan of barbecue. So I got a little of everything. The Nashville hot chicken sandwich has a kick but definitely some flavor to it. I had to include some bbq so I got the brisket sandwich and it blew me away. so much flavor and if you add some of there variety of sauces it adds a boost.”

On a different Yelp page, James C. from Tampa, FL shared, “City BBQ has some of the best brisket you will ever have. I always end up getting the brisket sandwich with a side or two. This time around I got the brisket sandwich with collard greens. The brisket was cooked perfectly with still having a nice soft bark and amazing flavor.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

For tasty and quick BBQ, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a go-to for many and people rave about the brisket.

Yelper Monica from Palm Springs wrote, “Delicious ribs and brisket. Everything was great!!”

Another Yelp reviewer, Janet from Cathedral City, CA shared she had Dickey’s cater her event and shared, “That day during our event, I heard comments such as , “I love BBQ. I don’t think to search it out. This is so good.”, I have always wanted to try Dickies, This brisket is so tender!”, “My favorite is the Mac and Cheese”. Personally, I agree, the brisket couldn’t be more tender and I brought home left over Mac and Cheese.”

Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ

Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ is a small chain you’ll find in Oklahoma and Nebraska and it’s the place customers swear by for the best brisket.

A Yelp reviewer wrote, “Wow! Best bbq I’ve had in the entire state of Oklahoma I had the baked potato with brisket and some Burt ends with white cheddar Mac, Muah! Excellent I don’t think you can go wrong with eating here.”

And another customer, Kym B. from Tulsa said the brisket is “Flavorful, tender and perfect!!”

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is a regional chain in the Kansas City area and brisket is a must-have, according to Yelp reviews.

One customer wrote, “From Minnesota..Of course had to find some KC BBQ…this place was freaking amazing!!! Brisket and Ribs and Bread Pudding!!! Oh my!!!”

Another shared, “Pulled pork and brisket sandwiches were amazing! Did a curbside order and it came out in a timely manner even being fairly busy.”

Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ

Primarily in the Southwest, Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ is a superstar its region for amazing

brisket.

One person recently wrote on Yelp, “You can rest assured that Rudy’s Barbecue brisket is nicely moist well seasoned and tender. The sides are good but I could have eaten a whole pound of the brisket by myself. My favorite Barbecue place in Arlington TX. A bit pricey but well worth the trip.”

Another agreed and shared, “Really great breakfast burrito! Stuffed with brisket! LOVED the red salsa! Good price!!”

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s BBQ has several locations across the country and is starting to branch off internationally. It’s earned high praise for the portion sizes, smoked meats, corn bread, signature sauces and of course the brisket.

A Yelp reviewer from Hawaii wrote, “GREAT food, amazing service and sweet tea!!! Whooo whoooo!!! We had the feast for 2 ribs, chicken, and we added brisket !!! Yummy fries, Mac & cheese, brisket bbq beans, corn on the cob… and melt in your mouth corn bread!!!”

Another customer shared how excellent the service is and how much she loved her meal.

“We got ribs and the Texas brisket. OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me.”