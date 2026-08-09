5 Chain Restaurants With the Best All-Day Breakfast, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the best chain restaurants for breakfast any time of day.

Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for many, but restaurants often limit when you can order your morning must-haves because they stop serving breakfast at a certain time. But when the craving strikes, there are plenty of chain restaurants you can get whatever your stomach desires any time of day. To find out which spots serve the best all-day-breakfast, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, for her top five go-tos.

IHOP

Few restaurants are as closely associated with breakfast as IHOP. The chain has made morning favorites its specialty for decades, making it a natural choice for diners looking for breakfast foods at any hour. “IHOP built its reputation on breakfast, so it’s no surprise the full breakfast menu is available all day,” says Buchanan. “Whether you’re craving pancakes, omelets, French toast, or breakfast burritos, there’s plenty of variety without feeling limited to just a few options.”

Denny’s

Denny’s has long been a go-to destination for classic diner-style breakfasts. Its broad menu and longtime presence in the casual dining space have helped make it a familiar choice for all-day breakfast fans. “Denny’s has been serving breakfast around the clock for decades,” Buchanan states. “From the Grand Slam to hearty skillets and fluffy pancakes, the menu offers enough variety that everyone at the table can order exactly what they’re in the mood for.”

Waffle House

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Waffle House has earned a loyal following by keeping things simple and focusing on made-to-order breakfast staples. The chain’s straightforward approach has made it a favorite for diners craving a familiar breakfast meal any time of day. According to Buchanan, “Waffle House keeps its breakfast menu available all day, and that’s part of what makes it so popular.” She says, “The eggs are cooked to order, the hash browns can be customized in countless ways, and the waffles are made fresh throughout the day.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel brings a country-inspired approach to breakfast with a menu built around comforting, traditional dishes. The chain’s cozy atmosphere and Southern-inspired offerings have helped make it stand out among breakfast chains. “Cracker Barrel serves many of its breakfast favorites all day, including pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, and country breakfast plates,” Buchanan says. “The made-from-scratch biscuits and fried apples are a nice bonus that help set it apart from other breakfast chains.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has built its brand around homestyle meals, and breakfast remains one of its biggest draws. The chain offers a range of familiar favorites that appeal to diners looking for a classic breakfast experience.

“Bob Evans offers an extensive all-day breakfast menu with everything from oatmeal and hotcakes to farmhouse breakfasts loaded with eggs, sausage, and home fries,” Buchanan explains. “The menu feels like a traditional homestyle breakfast no matter what time you stop in.”