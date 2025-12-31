7 BBQ Chains Where You Still Get a Great Meal Under $15

These BBQ chains still serve smoked meat plates and sandwiches for under 15 dollars.

If you’re craving BBQ but don’t want to drop a huge amount of money on one meal, there are plenty of options for good food on a budget—even from the more expensive chains. These restaurants have impressive platters, plates, sandwiches and more for a reasonable price, and guests have the option to pay extra if they want to choose premium sides and drinks. So where can you enjoy some delicious smoked meat without spending a fortune? Here are seven BBQ chains where diners can still get a filling meal for under $15.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Diners at 4 Rivers Smokehouse can get the 1×2 BBQ Platter for $13.99. Each platter contains the choice of 1 meat: Brisket (+$1.99), Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Texas Sausage, Vegan Burnt Ends, and 1/4 ribs. Each order comes with 2 Classic Sides, including 4R BBQ Beans, Texas Cornbread, Collard Greens, Cheesy Potatoes, and much more.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q has a Classic Pulled Pork Plate for 14.99. This hearty plate contains slow-smoked pulled pork served with Original BBQ Sauce, plus two Cheese Biscuits and the choice of two trimmings. There’s also the JNN Original Burger (Melted American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo) which is $8.99 for one patty and $11.99 for a double.

Corky’s BBQ

Corky’s BBQ has lots of cheaper options on the menu where fans can enjoy BBQ without sacrificing taste or quality. The Pork Shoulder Sandwich served on a toasted bun and topped with Corky’s BBQ sauce and coleslaw ($6.99 for the regular, $9.49 for the jumbo) and the option to upgrade to a combo (fries and a drink) for $4.99 more. There’s also a Beef Brisket Sandwich ($6.99) or the Pulled Chicken Sandwich ($6.99).

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has several lower-priced options on the menu, like the Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich. This sandwich is made with slow-smoked chopped pork topped with Rich & Sassy BBQ sauce, and served with the choice of 1 side and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles for $11.99. The chain also offers a Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich filled with hand-seasoned, hickory-smoked Texas Beef Brisket for $13.99.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

The Classic Sandwich Combo at Dickey’s BBQ Pit is just $13.99. Diners can choose from Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Breast, Polish Kielbasa Sausage, Jalapeño Cheddar Kielbasa Sausage, Smoked Turkey, or Crispy Chicken, on garlic butter toasted Brioche bun, paired with a Homestyle Side, and the iconic Big Yellow Cup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has a delicious Prime Rib Sandwich made from shaved Prime Rib, creamy horseradish, crispy onion straws, and Swiss cheese on garlic bread for $13.99. There’s also a Baby Back Ribs Lunch for just $12.79, served with BBQ beans, coleslaw and garlic bread.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

The famous Z-Man Sandwich at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is made with slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked provolone cheese, topped with two crispy onion rings on a toasted Kaiser roll for $12.79 (or $14.79 for the jumbo option). There’s also a Carolina Pork Sandwich (pulled pork served on a toasted bun, with spicy coleslaw and Bubba’s sauce) for $10.89.