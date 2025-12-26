These 7 Store-Bought BBQ Sauces Are the Ones Shoppers Trust

Shoppers say these store-bought BBQ sauces deliver big flavor every single time.

I love BBQ sauce. Always have. Over the years, I have tried so many different store-bought sauces, and I can confirm that they aren’t remotely created equal. Some are better than others, which aren’t even worth trying at all. Which should you pick up on your next grocery run? Here are 7 store-bought BBQ sauces shoppers say are always a hit.

Sweet Baby Ray’s Original

Sweet Baby Ray’s Original has been a best-selling barbecue sauce for decades, and is one of my own personal favorites. The Sweet, smoky, universally loved sauce is delicious slathered on everything from ribs to chicken.

Kinder’s

Kinder’s is another favorite. “I just tried Kinders BBQ sauce this summer for the first time and it’s great. Great flavor, easy to apply with the squirt nozzle. I’m thinking about trying their teriyaki sauce next,” one says. “The Cali Gold is legit!” another adds.

Bachan’s Japanese BBQ Sauce

If you are looking for an Asian BBQ sauce that is more of a marinade, Bachan’s Japanese BBQ Sauce has a cult following and is a favorite of Costco shoppers. The sauce is umami-rich and highly versatile.

Blues Hog Champions’ Blend

Blues Hog Champions' Blend brings competition-style, sweet heat to meat. "Blues hog has to be the best mass produced sauce I've ever had. Its competition level stuff in my opinion," writes one Redditor. "I have it on good authority (straight from the source) that it's been used to win multiple world championships. It's good," another says.

Stubb’s Hickory Bourbon

Another widely available sauce that fans can’t get enough of for its smoky depthn and tangy finish? Stubb’s Hickory Bourbon. “It’s really great for a mass market, shelf stable product. I’m sure there are better regional sauces, but this is the best you can find anywhere,” writes a fan. “Yup exactly this. It’s mass produced commercial sauce but it straight up gets the job done with no filler and it’s delicious,” another agrees.

KC Masterpiece Original

KC Masterpiece Original, available at most stores, is a thick, dependable classic. “It depends on the mood, but mostly any of the major KC sauces. KC dominates sauce so much that “BBQ sauce” is synonymous with KC style BBQ sauce,” writes one Redditor.

Trader Joe’s Carolina Gold

Trader Joe’s Carolina Gold “is amazing,” according to fans. And, it happens to be one of their best-selling sauces. The tangy mustard is crowd-pleasing.