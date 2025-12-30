7 BBQ Chains With the Best Ribs Under $20

These BBQ chains still serve tender, flavorful ribs for under $20.

BBQ can be cheap or very expensive depending on what you order: Items like brisket and ribs are always going to be more pricey than pulled pork or smoked chicken. That doesn’t mean you have to break the bank just to take the family out for some delicious ribs—some chain restaurants serve up this wildly popular menu item for very reasonable prices, and many include generous sides with the meal. Here are seven BBQ chains where you can still get a delicious plate of ribs for under $20.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The 2×2 BBQ Platter at 4 Rivers Smokehouse is $16.89 and contains a generous amount of food, plus 1/4 ribs for an extra $2.99. Guests can choose two proteins: Brisket ( also an extra $1.99), Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Texas Sausage, Vegan Burnt Ends, 1/4 ribs, or bone-in chicken. Each BBQ platter comes with two Classic Sides like Baked Cheese Grits or Southern Coleslaw.

Famous Dave’s

The St. Louis-style Spare Ribs at Famous Dave’s come in a variety of sizes and portions, depending on how much they want. For $17.99, guests can get four bones hand-rubbed with Dave’s secret blend of spices and hickory smoked for hours, before being covered in Rich & Sassy® BBQ sauce over an open flame for a “crispy, caramelized coating”. Each order of ribs comes with a corn bread muffin and your choice of two sides.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Guests at Dickey’s BBQ Pit can get a half-rack of Pork Ribs for $15.99. Each rack of ribs is seasoned and brushed with a sweet barbecue sauce and smoked on site for up to 6 hours every day, resulting in tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs. Hungry diners can add a side like Baked Potato Casserole or Mac & Cheese for $2.99.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q offers a half-rack of Baby Back Ribs Bar-B-Q Plate for $18.49, served with two trimmings and two cheese biscuits. Trimmings include Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, French Fries, and Fresh Fruit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonny’s BBQ

The Baby Back Ribs at Sonny’s BBQ are $19.79, and the St. Louis Ribs are $17.79. Each order of ribs comes with BBQ beans, coleslaw and garlic bread. The Pick 4 Combo platter is another popular option, where diners can choose four slow-smoked BBQ meats, two Sidekicks, and bread. Aside from ribs, fans can choose Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork, Sliced Brisket, and more.

Corky’s BBQ

Corky’s BBQ has a 1/3 Slab Dinner of its “World Famous Ribs” for $16.99, served with Baked Beans, Coleslaw, and Fresh Baked Rolls. For slightly more ($21.99) guests can opt for the Half Slab of Ribs instead. “Corky’s was so good. Everything hit—those bread rolls were crazy, the ribs were falling apart, the sausage was perfect… honestly the whole meal slapped,” one diner raved.

Rudy’s “Country Store” & Bar-B-Q:

Rudy’s “Country Store” & Bar-B-Q has a 1/2 lb of Baby Back Ribs and a 1/2 lb of Pork Ribs for $9.49. “We had pull pork, short ribs and moist brisket. Everything tasted great! Looking forward to going back soon!” one diner said.