The Best and Worst BBQ Sauces Ranked by Dietitians

BBQ sauce is an essential part of summer, but it's delicious year round and instantly elevates any dish. From chicken to ribs to salad dressings, BBQ sauce adds a flavorful touch. It's a memorable condiment that stands out with its sweet, savory, tangy taste and fills the backyard with a distinct aroma that's unforgettable. But BBQ sauce is more than a summer staple–it's a significant cultural experience and an integral part of gatherings that creates long-lasting memories.

Whether you love your BBQ sauce smokey, on the sweeter side or with a spicy kick, there are plenty of options to choose from. However, not every brand is worthy of space in your pantry. Some are loaded with sugar, sodium and additives that should give you pause before buying.

"It is much easier to find an unhealthy BBQ sauce brand, unfortunately, they line the store shelves by the dozens," says Trista K. Best, Registered Dietitian at The Candida Diet. Unhealthy BBQ brands will contain significant amounts of added sugar, preservatives, HFCS, and unnecessary and inflammatory additives."

Knowing what to look for can help avoid unhealthy choices. Here's a few key nutritional facts to consider:

Sodium: Some BBQ sauces contain a lot of salt for flavor. While it might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Sugar: Many BBQ sauce brands are loaded with added sugars. When consumed often, too much sugar can lead to weight gain and other major health concerns. According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day.

Additives: Additives like high-fructose corn syrup are harmful ingredients found in many foods, including BBQ sauce, which can increase the risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, obesity and other health problems when consumed often, per Cleveland Clinic.

With that in mind, here are the best and worst BBQ sauces on the shelves ranked in order from healthy to healthiest and unhealthiest to avoid at all costs.

Best BBQ Sauce

Stubb's Original BBQ

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 30

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 250mg

Carbs :7 g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 0g

Known for its natural ingredients and bold flavor, Stubb's Original BBQ makes our list for being healthy. While it's higher in sodium and sugar than others, it's still a great option/

"Stubb's Original BBQ sauce is hands down my favorite BBQ sauce due to its rich smokey sweet flavor without the use of high fructose corn syrup or excessive sugar," says Vanessa Imus, MS, RDN, owner of Integrated Nutrition for Weight Loss in Bothell, Washington.

"Just 5 grams of sugar per two tablespoon serving. I appreciate that it's "Non-GMO project verified" and also fits my gluten-free eating preference."

I Tried 14 Bottled BBQ Sauces & the Best Was Sweet & Bold

Franklin Barbecue Vinegar Bbq Sauce

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Franklin Barbecue Vinegar Bbq Sauce has a sweet tangy flavor that's versatile for any dish. Plus, it's healthy. While it's higher in sodium, it's filled with wholesome ingredients.

"Franklin Barbecue Vinegar BBQ Sauce has filtered water as its first ingredient, followed

by apple cider vinegar and then sugar," says Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta. Unlike many BBQ sauces where sugar is the

primary ingredient, this one offers a tasty alternative with only 5 grams of sugar, 20

calories, and 340 mg of sodium per 2 tablespoons of a serving."

Morris says, "As a dietitian, I appreciate this balance, as it reduces carbohydrates while still providing flavor. I also love seeing more products, like this one, incorporating apple cider vinegar. Recent clinical studies, including a randomized controlled trial published in Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare, suggest that daily consumption of apple cider vinegar may

help lower blood glucose levels and improve lipid profiles in individuals with type 2 diabetes."

Primal Kitchen Mustard BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : 1 Tbsp

Calories : 15

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 340mg

Carbs : 3g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 0g

Primal Kitchen Mustard BBQ Sauce is full of flavor and dietitian-approved ingredients.

"The New Primal Kitchen Mustard BBQ Sauce sauce is blood sugar-friendly and packed with tangy, smoky flavor," says Whitney Stuart MS RDN – Dallas Dietitian. "Plus, it uses apple cider vinegar, which can help stabilize blood sugar during digestion."

Noble Made Less-Sugar Original BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 20

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 320mg

Carbs : 4g (Fiber: g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : ) 0g

Another favorite BBQ sauce dietitians love is Noble Made.

Amy Davis, RDN explains, "This BBQ sauce from Noble Made has great ingredients like tomato puree, apple cider vinegar, and is sweetened with apple juice concentrate instead of the high fructose corn syrup typically used in BBQ sauce."

She adds, "It has only 20 calories and 2g added sugar per 2 tbsp serving, but packs in the flavor with spices like paprika, onion powder, chili powder, and garlic powder."

Primal Kitchen Classic Organic and Unsweetened BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 20

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 115mg

Carbs : 4g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 0g

Another tasty and healthy choice from Primal Kitchen is the Primal Classic Organic and Unsweetened BBQ Sauce. Dietitians can't stop raving about this one.

"This smoky BBQ sauce has simple ingredients, no added sugar, 3 grams total sugar and contains only 20 calories per 2 tablespoon serving," says Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, Ro advisor, founder of NutritionStarringYOU.com and author of The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook. "It's a fabulous option for those who are watching calories and added sugars and want a delicious, versatile sauce."

Best agrees that Primal Kitchen is one of the healthier options and says, "Primal Kitchen brand creates a host of sauces and other condiments ideal for those wanting to clean up their pantry in terms of nutrition and ingredients." She adds, "This particular BBQ sauce is naturally sweetened without added sugar using balsamic vinegar and a variety of spices."

Best particularly loves this BBQ sauce for its clean ingredients.

"Primary Kitchen uses organic ingredients, minimal processing, and passes on preservatives and additives in its formulation," she says. "This means no MSG or high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). A generous two TBSP serving is only 20 calories and 115 mg of sodium (5%DV)."

Ex-McDonald's Chef Claims You Can Buy the Famous Barbecue Sauce At the Store

G. Hughes Sugar-Free BBQ Sauces

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 10

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium :200 mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Another healthy alternative is G. Hughes Sugar-Free BBQ Sauces, which come in eight different varieties.

Harris-Pincus shares, "Each flavor is made without 0 grams of total and added sugar and is sweetened with sucralose. At a fraction of the calories and sugar found in traditional BBQ sauces, these are a terrific option for people concerned about their blood sugar who love a plethora of tasty sauce options."

Good for Good Organic Barbeque Sauce

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 10

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Health conscious shoppers will love this brand for its organic ingredients, but it's also heavy on taste. Plus, it's the healthiest BBQ sauce on our list!

"Good for Good Organic Barbeque Sauce is a great choice as it is made from organic ingredients, uses dates as a natural sweetener, contains no preservatives, additives, or artificial flavors," says Dawn Menning, MS, RD, CDCES, Program Director for Digital Health at Nutu App. "Compared to traditional BBQ sauces, it's lower in sodium."

Worst BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Wild Wings Honey BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 70

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 420mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 14g)

Protein : 0 g

One of the worst offenders for unhealthiest BBQ sauces is Buffalo Wild Wings Honey, according to Amanda Godman, MS, RD, CDN, owner of Amanda Godman Nutrition.

"The worst BBQ sauce is Buffalo Wild Wings Honey BBQ Sauce." She explains, "It contains over 400 mg of sodium per serving and 13g of added sugar. That's over 1/3 of the recommended daily added sugar allowance. In addition, the first ingredient is high fructose corn syrup, a sugar product that may increase the risk of fatty liver disease!"

Jack Daniel's Original BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 70

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: g , Sugar: 15g)

Protein : 0g

While this sauce does contain the famous Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, it's better to have as a stiff cocktail than in your food. Jack Daniel's Original BBQ Sauce is not only high in sugar–cane sugar is the first ingredient, but it also contains high fructose corn syrup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Jack Daniel's BBQ Sauce is high in refined sugar, which can increase blood sugar levels, contribute to weight gain, and when consumed in excess can also increase the risk for fatty liver and heart disease," Michelle Routhenstein, MS RD CDCES CDN, Preventive Cardiology Dietitian and Heart Health Expert at EntirelyNourished.com explains.

Sweet Baby Ray's

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 70

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 290mg

Carbs : 18g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar:17 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sweet Baby Ray's is packed full of sweetness and has a delicious flavor, but it's incredibly unhealthy.

Best says, "This is likely the most popular brand of BBQ sauce while simultaneously being one of the worst for health purposes." She explains, "At two tablespoon serving contains 17 grams of sugar, 16 of which are from added sugar, most of which comes from corn syrup and high fructose corn syrup."

Best adds, "The long ingredients list includes sodium benzoate and caramel color, both of which are pro-inflammatory and can irritate the gut. On top of all this it is made with soybean oil, a pro-inflammatory oil which is highly processed. Overall this brand is lacking in beneficial nutrients, is calorie-dense, and full of added sugar and processed ingredients."

Menning also agrees that this brand is the worst and says, "the very first ingredient is high fructose corn syrup and further down is corn syrup and sugar. There is 17g of added sugar in 1 serving (2 Tbsp). That is more than half of the recommended amount for people. Also included in the ingredients are preservatives and artificial flavors."

Blues Hog® Champions Blend BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : 2 Tbsp

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 0 g

The worst BBQ sauce on the planet, according to dietitians we spoke with is Blues Hog® Champions Blend BBQ Sauce.

While it's pretty on par with Sweet Baby Rays in terms of unhealthiness, Blues Hog has more sodium.

Morris says Blues Hog includes several different types of sugars, such as brown sugar, high fructose corn syrup, molasses, corn syrup, and regular sugar, contributing to its high carbohydrate content. Many people are surprised to learn about the hidden sugars in BBQ sauces, which are often considered a simple condiment. If you have prediabetes or diabetes, it's important to be mindful of the amounts you consume, as these added sugars can impact your blood glucose levels.