4 Best Frozen Grilled Chicken Breasts, According to Chefs

Chefs share their top picks for the best frozen grilled chicken breasts you can buy.

Getting in protein isn’t always easy, but frozen grilled chicken breasts are one effortless way to boost your daily intake while enjoying a tasty meal. Pre-cooked and ready in minutes, these freezer staples make it easy to add lean protein to salads, grain bowls, wraps, pasta dishes, and more—without the hassle of prepping and cooking raw chicken from scratch. But not all options are created equal. Some brands deliver juicy, flavorful chicken with a freshly grilled taste, while others can be dry, bland, or overly processed. To help you find the best picks, Eat This, Not That! asked Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, to share the best brands to add to your cart.

Perdue

Perdue’s boneless, skinless chicken breasts are a favorite for their tender texture, consistent quality, and mild flavor that works in countless recipes. It’s a weeknight staple that Chef Melanie loves. “Each breast is individually wrapped so you thaw only what you need, and the texture after cooking stays juicy without being rubbery,” she says. “No added water weight, reliable every time.”

Bell & Evans

Bell & Evans are beloved for their premium quality, clean ingredients, and fresh-tasting flavor. Many consumers appreciate that the chicken is minimally processed and known for its tender, juicy texture, making it a standout option among frozen poultry products. Chef Melanie says the brand is one of her favorites. “Their birds have the firm texture that holds up to my grandmother’s lemon and herb roasting method — no rubbery skin, no watery drippings,” she explains. “When you’re making chicken cacciatore that needs to simmer for 45 minutes, you need poultry that won’t fall apart.”

Applegate

For quick and easy meals, Applegate Natural Grilled Chicken Breast Strips are popular because they’re made with simple, recognizable ingredients and have a clean, lightly seasoned flavor. Add the fully cooked strips to salads, wraps, grain bowls, and other meals in just minutes. “Applegate is the clean-ingredient standard for frozen chicken–no antibiotics, no fillers, and the grilled flavor is genuine rather than smoke-flavored,” says Chef Melanie. “The strips reheat without drying out, which is the main failure mode of most frozen chicken products. My go-to for salads and quick weeknight meals.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Just Bare

Just Bare is known for its delicious breaded chicken, but the brand also has roasted chicken bites that are perfect for pastas, salads and wraps. The chicken is minimally processed, no added steroids or hormones and is fully cooked. Just pop them in the air fryer for a few minutes and you’ll have a great meal in no time. “Just Bare uses chicken raised without antibiotics and the quality difference is noticeable,” says Chef Melanie. “For a frozen chicken product that works as a protein in almost any dish, this is the most versatile one I’ve found.