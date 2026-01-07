If You Can Complete These 4 Bed Exercises Without Stopping After 60, Your Fitness Is Elite

These simple bed exercises can be stellar indicators of strength.

Your bed is not just for relaxing anymore. It’s time to wake up and get ready for a workout! Bed exercises are extremely effective for boosting strength, flexibility, circulation, and even your mood. If you’re over 60, this modality is an amazing choice to consider—especially if your mobility is limited.

Bed exercises give your joints and spine solid support. They help your body perform controlled movements that will increase core strength and help to maintain a solid range of motion.

We spoke with Mario Kiaunis from MK1 Personal Training who shares a fun bed exercise challenge for 60-year-olds. If you can complete four bed exercises without stopping, you’re in elite shape.

“When considering elite fitness for adults over 60, certain bed exercises can be great indicators,” Kiaunis tells us. Below, he breaks down the best ones to weave into your routine.

Dead Bug

“This exercise engages the core and helps with coordination, stability, and mobility in the trunk,” Kiaunis explains.

Lie face-up on a workout mat with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the floor as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate.

Single-Leg Bridge

“This movement works the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back, which are crucial for maintaining strength and posture, while also challenging the core and stabilizing muscles of the non-lifted leg,” Kiaunis says.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees, feet flat on the floor, and arms at your sides. Press your lower back into the ground. Extend your left leg straight out. Press through your right heel to lift your glutes off the floor and toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Lower with control. Repeat on the other side.

Hollow Body Hold

“This exercise is fantastic for building core strength, as it requires the entire abdominal region to stabilize the body and maintain the position,” Kiaunis tells us.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended overhead. Press your lower back into the bed while lifting your legs and shoulders off the surface, maintaining a slight curve with your body.

Side-Lying Leg Lift

“This exercise works the hip abductors, muscles that are important for maintaining lateral stability and balance,” Kiaunis says.

Lie on one side. Lift your top leg upward. Hold it for a moment. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side.

“These bed exercises are important because they help maintain strength and mobility, which are essential for everyday tasks. As people age, it’s important to keep muscles flexible and strong to avoid injuries and improve balance,” Kiaunis notes. “The ability to perform these movements helps support activities like getting out of bed, walking, and standing up from a chair.”