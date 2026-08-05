5 Bed Exercises That Restore Lower Back Strength Faster Than Physical Therapy After 55

Stiff lower back after 55? These 5 bed exercises help build strength before you stand.

Waking up with a stiff lower back becomes increasingly common after 55, but it doesn’t have to become part of your daily routine. Hours spent sleeping in one position, combined with natural muscle loss and years of sitting, often leave the muscles supporting the spine weaker than they once were. As a trainer, I’ve worked with countless adults who assumed their only options involved expensive equipment or complicated treatment plans. More often than not, they made tremendous progress by strengthening the muscles that protect the spine through simple, controlled movement at home.

A healthy lower back depends on much more than the muscles running along the spine. Your abdominal muscles, glutes, hips, and hamstrings all work together to stabilize your body every time you stand, walk, or bend over. When those muscles grow stronger, the lower back no longer has to do all the work by itself. That’s why I encourage clients to strengthen the entire support system instead of focusing on one small area.

I’ve spent years helping adults over 55 rebuild strength and confidence without relying on complicated workouts. These five bed exercises gently activate the muscles that support the spine while remaining comfortable enough for most fitness levels. They won’t replace individualized medical treatment when it’s needed, but they can help build the strength and stability that support a healthier back. Practice them consistently, and you’ll likely notice everyday movements beginning to feel smoother and more comfortable.

Pelvic Tilts

Whenever someone tells me their lower back feels stiff first thing in the morning, pelvic tilts usually become the first exercise I recommend. This gentle movement teaches the deep abdominal muscles and lower back to work together while restoring mobility throughout the lumbar spine. Rather than forcing a stretch, it encourages controlled movement that gradually wakes up the muscles supporting your back. Clients often tell me their backs feel looser after just a few slow repetitions. It’s one of the safest ways to begin rebuilding spinal strength.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Place your feet flat on the bed.

Tighten your abdominal muscles.

Gently flatten your lower back into the mattress.

Relax back to neutral.

Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

Bent-Knee Marches

Strong core muscles reduce unnecessary stress on the lower back during nearly every daily activity. Bent-knee marches strengthen those deep stabilizers while teaching the pelvis to remain steady as the legs move independently. I prescribe this exercise frequently because it closely mimics the way your body functions during walking. Clients often notice improvements in posture and balance after practicing it consistently. Better core stability creates a stronger, healthier lower back.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Tighten your core.

Lift one knee toward your chest.

Lower with control.

Alternate sides.

Complete 10 to 12 repetitions per leg.

Glute Bridges

Many people underestimate how much the glutes influence lower-back health. Weak hips often force the lower back to compensate during standing, walking, and lifting, creating unnecessary fatigue over time. Glute bridges strengthen the hips while encouraging the abdominal muscles to stabilize the spine throughout the movement. I regularly include them because stronger glutes almost always translate into a happier lower back. Clients frequently report greater comfort getting out of bed and climbing stairs after adding them to their routine.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Keep your feet flat on the bed.

Tighten your core.

Lift your hips until your body forms a straight line.

Lower slowly.

Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

Heel Slides

Heel slides strengthen the lower abdominals while improving coordination between the hips and core. I often recommend them because they challenge the muscles that stabilize the spine without placing excessive stress on the lower back. Keeping your pelvis steady throughout each repetition reinforces healthy movement patterns that carry over into walking and everyday activities. Clients are often surprised by how much their core works during such a gentle exercise. Small, controlled movements often produce the biggest improvements.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Tighten your abdominal muscles.

Slowly slide one heel away from your body.

Return with control.

Alternate legs.

Perform 10 repetitions per side.

Dead Bug

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I like finishing with an exercise that strengthens nearly every muscle responsible for protecting the lower back. The dead bug teaches your core to stabilize the spine while your arms and legs move independently, closely matching the demands of everyday life. Unlike traditional sit-ups, it strengthens the abdominal muscles without repeatedly bending the spine. Clients frequently tell me they feel more stable during walking and lifting after practicing this exercise consistently. It’s one of the most effective ways to finish a lower-back routine focused on long-term strength.

How to Do It