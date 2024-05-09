People Are 'Bed Rotting' to Relax: 'I've Never Felt More Content'

We agree with what you may be thinking: the term "bed rotting" doesn't sound like an appealing or relaxing wellness habit. In fact, the process sounds somewhat morbid and maybe even a tad concerning. Fear not; you are sure to be surprisingly excited to hear what we have to say and anxious to try this rather interesting trend to achieve restful shuteye!

TikTokers are at it again, and this time, they're staying in their beds for an extended period of time to soak up some serious rest and relaxation—as much as a full day or even a weekend—without doing anything other than passive activities. And you guessed it, this form of cozy time in one's bed has been branded "bed rotting." Continue reading to learn all about it.

What are the benefits of bed rotting?

Bed rotting is all about staying in your bed for as long as possible and "embracing non-doing," explains Dorsey Standish, MS, a neuroscientist, wellness expert, mechanical engineer, and CEO of Mastermind Meditate.

"While people have always enjoyed different types of rest practices, 'bed rotting' is a new term gaining traction on social media as people rally around a socially acceptable way to decompress," Standish explains. "Bed rotters claim benefits such as stress reduction and rejuvenation due to the time spent away from external stimuli and pressures."

How can bed rotting help you sleep better?

A day spent chilling in your PJs in bed can totally be good for the mind, body, and soul, but everybody's different. Standish stresses that the impact bed rotting has on sleep may be unique to the individual and can vary based on how long they "bed rot," the time of day they do it, and what they actually do while bed rotting.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Bed rotting can potentially improve a person's sleep by allowing their mind and body time to unwind," Standish tells us. "Periods of rest and reduced stimulation can help to calm the body's stress response, thereby potentially leading to decreased anxiety and improved sleep quality."

The caveat? Sleep experts usually recommend only using your bed for sleep to ensure your brain connects your bedroom oasis with rest and relaxation. Standish points out, "If you are watching screens during your bed rotting, your mind may associate being in bed with wakefulness and stimulation rather than rest and sleep, potentially harming your sleep rather than helping it."

How can your "bed rot" time be most effective?

If you want to make the most out of your bed rotting time, it's important to have a clear understanding of your intentions. For example, are you aiming to rest for just a few minutes or a few hours? Or are you trying to avoid facing the day and other situations in your life?

"While it may feel good in the moment to give yourself a rest, spending five hours scrolling TikTok and ignoring calls from your boss on a Tuesday afternoon will probably end up doing you more harm than good," Standish says.

In addition, it's important to make your surroundings as cozy and relaxing as possible. Standish recommends minimizing surrounding noise, keeping lighting soft, and staying away from blue-light devices. "Try an old-fashioned book or listen to an audiobook or podcast," she encourages. "You could also practice a deep rest 'nap meditation' for added brain and body benefits."

Another smart bed rotting habit is finding an area other than your bed that's comfortable and soothing. That may be your favorite reclining chair or a soft sofa. "[This way, you won't] mess up your brain's association with your bed and sleep," Standish points out.

TikTokers are offering useful tips as well. TikTok user Len shared some seamless bed rotting rules in a clip, explaining, "Never stay wearing what you slept in, even if you're just getting out of pajamas and into new clean ones … [Also,] every time you stand up, you have to take some sort of dirty plate or glass out with you. The last rule is, before you get back in bed, make sure your duvet isn't all in one ball and scrunched up. You want to be relaxing in a bed that actually feels comfy, and by following these rules every time you've made it less of a rot and more of a comfort."

Another TikTok user, Poppy, noted in a video, "How could anyone call this bed rotting? The sun is shining, my plants are thriving, and I'm video calling my dad on a lazy Saturday. I've never felt more content."

Standish also stresses the importance of recognizing the need for rest rather than feeling down. If you consistently feel lethargic, sad, exhausted, or want to avoid your life or others for an extended period of time, it's important to reach out to a medical professional.