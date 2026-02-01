5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef and Broccoli Bowls, According to Diners

Diners reveal which chain restaurants serve the most flavorful beef and broccoli bowls worth ordering.

Beef and broccoli is a very common and highly popular menu item at any Chinese or Chinese-American restaurant, with different versions available based on regional preferences or the type of restaurant it is. If you live near a fantastic Chinese restaurant there’s always some type of beef and vegetables on the menu, but the chain restaurants get it right, too. Here are five of the best chain restaurants with beef and broccoli on the menu.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s Beef With Broccoli is made with tender slices of beef stir-fried with fresh steamed broccoli, ginger-garlic aromatics, and green onions in a savory sauce. “For our entrees we ordered shrimp fried rice , chicken low mein , kung pao chicken, broccoli beef , & the dynamite sushi rolls & EVERYTHING tasted so good NO complaints! I would absolutely come eat here again,” one diner shared.

Panda Express

Panda Express offers a regular Broccoli Beef Bowl, plus a premium Black Pepper Sirloin Steak Bowl which contains mixed vegetables, including broccoli. “Panda Express king st. Orange chicken and beef broccoli. Half chow fun and chow mein. Gave big portions and both entrees were good. Good portion of beef hidden under the broccoli,” one fan said.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen has a delicious Beef & Broccoli bowl on the menu, made from wok-seared steak with garlic, ginger, scallions, and broccoli, tossed in a rich and sweet soy sauce and served on top of rice. "I tried the beef and broccoli which was great, the orange chicken included actual orange slices which is always nice, the crab rangoons were decent and excelled most in giving an actual crabby flavor," one diner said.

Manchu Wok

The Beef & Broccoli Combo at Manchu Wok comes with mixed vegetables, and your choice of starch. “It’s my absolute favourite and I want to make it at home because I hate going to the mall for it,” one fan said.

Leeann Chin

Leeann Chin‘s Beef and Broccoli bowl is made with beef tenderloin with broccoli and carrots stir-fried in a mild, sweet soy sauce. There’s also a Korean BBQ Steak bowl on the menu made with wok-seared beef tenderloin with fresh green beans, red peppers, and onions in a spicy Korean BBQ sauce. This is Chinese-inspired fast food, so expect it to be more like Panda Express than P.F. Chang’s.