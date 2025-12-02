5 Chinese Restaurants Chinese Diners in the US Actually Recommend

Chinese diners in the U.S. highlight five restaurants serving truly authentic flavors.

Chinese and Chinese-American cuisine are two very different types of food, with scores of different variations even under the Chinese food umbrella alone thanks to regional differences and preferences. When it comes to Chinese food in the U.S., everyone is familiar with the popular chains like Panda Express and P.F. Changs, but what do Chinese diners in the U.S. really love? Here are five restaurants that are serving up the real deal, according to those in the know.

Duck House Restaurant

Duck House Restaurant in Monterey Park, CA is fantastic. “The Peking Duck here is absolutely phenomenal—crispy skin, tender juicy meat. It’s easily the best I’ve had outside of Beijing! The pancakes were soft and warm, and with the hoisin sauce, scallions, and cucumber, every bite was a perfect balance of flavors,” one diner said.

Szechuan Mountain House

The food at NYC-based Szechuan Mountain House is obsessed about by Chinese diners. “I usually have low expectations for authentic Chinese food in America because I have high standards but I was pleasantly surprised here. Everything tasted as good as it gets and felt like I was truly back in china which was amazing,” one fan shared.

Chengdu Taste

Los Angeles-based Chengdu Taste is known for delicious and authentic Chinese food. “Great Chinese restaurant offering authentic Sichuan cuisine,” one fan said. “Most of the dishes are spicy so be prepared, but they taste delicious. Had to wait on Saturday for dinner but once seated the food came out quickly and service is great.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Xi’an Famous Foods

Xi’an Famous Foods in NYC is famous for exceptional Chinese food. “Tried the Liang Pi ‘Cold Skin Noodles’ and was impressed,” one fan said. “The noodles were chewy and fresh, tossed in a fragrant, spicy sauce packed with authentic Chinese flavors. Refreshing and flavorful, even served cold. The place is clean and efficient despite the crowds—no wonder it’s so popular.”

Mission Chinese Food

Mission Chinese Food is a San Francisco institution. “If you want Chinese American but not too American, this is the place. I loved the kimchi dish and the rice cake. The dishes are high quality just like the people I got to cherish them with — rich with unique flavah, hella saucy, and too good not to be shared,” one diner shared.