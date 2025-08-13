 Skip to content

5 Ben & Jerry’s Flavors Ranked by How Much Fans Love Them

We analyzed what fans say online to see which B&J flavors they love the most.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on August 13, 2025 | 6:15 AM

Ben & Jerry’s fans have very strong opinions about the 98 flavors of ice cream the brand offers—dessert is serious business! Curious about which mixes customers love the most, I analyzed comments on several social media threads and posts to see which flavors customers can’t get enough of, and ranked them from least to best. The number one spot was a very close tie between two very raved-about flavors, but in the end there can only be one winner. Here are five Ben & Jerry’s flavors ranked by how much fans love them.

Cherry Garcia

Ben & Jerry’s

Fans say Cherry Garcia is “by far” one of the best flavors. “I’m all in for Cherry Garcia!” one Redditor said. “There are so many other good flavors, but Cherry Garcia is my mystical for whatever reason,” another commented. “The old man in me craves some Cherry Garcia,” a third added. The Cherry Garcia frozen yogurt also gets praise from customers.

The Tonight Dough

Ben & Jerry’s

Ice cream lovers can’t get enough of The Tonight Dough. “The Jimmy Fallon one is the best!! It’s called the Tonight Dough :),” one fan said. “This is, by far, the best flavor of all time,” another raved. “Hands down the best, and definitely the best non dairy ice cream ever!” a third chimed in. “Fr everyone goes to half baked or pb half baked. But tonight dough is like the upgraded model!” another Redditor added.

6 Ice Cream Brands With the Lowest-Quality Fillers

Peanut Butter World

Ben and Jerry’s

Peanut Butter World comes in at number three, with fans raving about this iconic flavor. “Peanut Butter World is absolutely the best one. I bet it would get way more love if it weren’t a Target exclusive and if Target would actually keep it stocked,” one customer said.

Half Baked

Ben & Jerry’s

It was very, very close between Half Baked and the number one ranked Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor. “The peanut butter half baked flavor has Chocolate & Peanut Butter Ice Creams Mixed with Gobs of Peanut Butter Cookie Dough & Fudge Brownies!” one fan shared. “Half baked, always and forever,” another said.

Milk & Cookies

Ben & Jerry’s

And the winner is… Ben & Jerry’s Milk & Cookies! Customers say this flavor is “top-tier” and “not even close” for the number one spot. “It literally is milk and cookies. I loved it so much, especially the huge chunks of the chocolate chocolate chip cookies which they didn’t skimp on,” one happy fan said. “The chocolate chips were still nice and crunchy and though there weren’t as big chunks of the chocolate chip cookies, I didn’t mind cause the chocolate chocolate chip cookies were phenomenal. Also parts of the ice cream had crushed chocolate cookies mixed in which enhanced the flavor even more. Y’all hyped it up and it didn’t disappoint at all.”

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Costco Online

    11 Costco Items That Have Shoppers Buzzing

  • 5 Ben & Jerry’s Flavors Ranked by How Much Fans Love Them

    Ben & Jerry’s Flavors Ranked

  • bacon strips on a wooden board

    5 Bacon Brands 'Better Than Restaurant Bacon'

  • 5 Costco Desserts Shoppers Say Aren’t Worth Taking Home

    5 Costco Desserts That Aren’t Worth it

  • SINGAPORE - November 10, 2017 : Hershey's chocolate on the shelf for selling. Hershey's was founded in 1894 and is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America.

    7 New Hershey Halloween Treats Just Announced

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.