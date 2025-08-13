5 Ben & Jerry’s Flavors Ranked by How Much Fans Love Them

Ben & Jerry’s fans have very strong opinions about the 98 flavors of ice cream the brand offers—dessert is serious business! Curious about which mixes customers love the most, I analyzed comments on several social media threads and posts to see which flavors customers can’t get enough of, and ranked them from least to best. The number one spot was a very close tie between two very raved-about flavors, but in the end there can only be one winner. Here are five Ben & Jerry’s flavors ranked by how much fans love them.

Cherry Garcia

Fans say Cherry Garcia is “by far” one of the best flavors. “I’m all in for Cherry Garcia!” one Redditor said. “There are so many other good flavors, but Cherry Garcia is my mystical for whatever reason,” another commented. “The old man in me craves some Cherry Garcia,” a third added. The Cherry Garcia frozen yogurt also gets praise from customers.

The Tonight Dough

Ice cream lovers can’t get enough of The Tonight Dough. “The Jimmy Fallon one is the best!! It’s called the Tonight Dough :),” one fan said. “This is, by far, the best flavor of all time,” another raved. “Hands down the best, and definitely the best non dairy ice cream ever!” a third chimed in. “Fr everyone goes to half baked or pb half baked. But tonight dough is like the upgraded model!” another Redditor added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Peanut Butter World

Peanut Butter World comes in at number three, with fans raving about this iconic flavor. “Peanut Butter World is absolutely the best one. I bet it would get way more love if it weren’t a Target exclusive and if Target would actually keep it stocked,” one customer said.

Half Baked

It was very, very close between Half Baked and the number one ranked Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor. “The peanut butter half baked flavor has Chocolate & Peanut Butter Ice Creams Mixed with Gobs of Peanut Butter Cookie Dough & Fudge Brownies!” one fan shared. “Half baked, always and forever,” another said.

Milk & Cookies

And the winner is… Ben & Jerry’s Milk & Cookies! Customers say this flavor is “top-tier” and “not even close” for the number one spot. “It literally is milk and cookies. I loved it so much, especially the huge chunks of the chocolate chocolate chip cookies which they didn’t skimp on,” one happy fan said. “The chocolate chips were still nice and crunchy and though there weren’t as big chunks of the chocolate chip cookies, I didn’t mind cause the chocolate chocolate chip cookies were phenomenal. Also parts of the ice cream had crushed chocolate cookies mixed in which enhanced the flavor even more. Y’all hyped it up and it didn’t disappoint at all.”