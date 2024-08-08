25 Popular Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of America's most beloved dessert brands, Ben & Jerry's is known for its popular ice cream shops and, of course, its take-home pints in several iconic flavors, from chocolate chip cookie dough to Phish Food to Cherry Garcia. The Vermont-based company, which was acquired by Unilever in 2000, is a worldwide favorite for its fun and culturally relevant varieties, such as Tonight Dough in partnership with TV talk show host Jimmy Fallon, and Mint Chocolate Chance, a collaboration with hip-hop star Chance the Rapper.

Aside from chunk-filled pints, the brand is also known for taking an activist stance on several social issues, including racial equity, refugee rights, and voting. Whether you support the ice cream giant's public stances or not, it's hard to deny that Ben & Jerry's knows how to make a memorable pint of ice cream. And boy, does this brand have range! Ben & Jerry's makes dozens of full-dairy, non-dairy, and frozen yogurt pints with flavors for every palate, whether you're seeking a caffeine hit, something nutty, fruity, or just classic vanilla.

To help you make the tastiest choice in the freezer aisle, I recently sampled 25 of the brand's most popular pints. Here's how they ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the best overall.

Chunky Monkey

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 22 g fat (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 46 g carbs (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 5 g

This banana ice cream is packed with chunks of chocolate fudge and whole walnuts. It's loaded with mix-ins, but no amount of chocolate chips can mask the overpowering faux banana flavor of the ice cream base.

The look: This bright white pint is jammed with mix-ins, which is exactly how I like my ice cream. The walnuts are mostly whole, and there were plenty of thin slivers of fudgy chocolate chips.

The taste: This ice cream tasted almost exactly like a banana-flavored Laffy Taffy. It's also not far off from the essence of tropical-scented sun tan products. The walnuts, which were large and plentiful, unfortunately, became soggy and mushy.

Tiramisu Topped

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ cup Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 5 g

Topped ice creams are newer for Ben & Jerry's, and this tiramisu version has a thick layer of chocolate ganache embedded with espresso-flavored flakes. Under the hard-ish top shell, you'll find mascarpone ice cream swirled with fudge and shortbread chunks. For the record, tiramisu is traditionally made with lady finger cookies, not shortbread, so this is definitely a richer, more American take on the Italian dessert.

The look: The ganache topping may have melted a bit before I opened this pint, because the ice cream and shortbread chunks were peeking through. The top is studded with shards of chocolate chunks that turned out to be "espresso-laced fudge."

The taste: I could not get past the punch of the very fake-tasting espresso chips adorning the top of this ice cream. I also expected more tang and savoriness from the mascarpone, but it just tasted like vanilla to me.

Netlfix & Chill'd

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 400

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 7 g

This cheekily-named pint contains peanut butter ice cream with an interesting "pretzel swirl" and fudge brownie chunks.

The look: There isn't much going on on the surface of this ice cream, despite a description that sounds tantalizingly full of good stuff. The peanut butter base has a golden butterscotch hue and there are brownies in the mix, but they're few and far between.

The taste: Full disclaimer: I don't eat peanut butter, but my gallant taste-testing partners reported that this ice cream had an unnatural flavor that didn't do the mighty peanut justice. The pretzel swirl was a little soggy and not salty enough to balance the overly sweet ice cream and brownies.

Vanilla Caramel Fudge

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 37 g)

Protein : 5 g

I'm a fan of chunk-filled, highly textured ice cream, and this more basic flavor consisting of vanilla ice cream with caramel and fudge swirls simply didn't satisfy me.

The look: There were plenty of fudge and caramel ripples in this pint. Like most of the fudge-swirled flavors I tried, it had a softer, more melty texture, likely because of the river of gooey melted sugar.

The taste: Sweet. That's all I can really say about this flavor. The caramel, fudge, and vanilla ice cream all combined into a uniform texture and unidentifiable flavor. This would be a fine background player in an ice cream sundae, but I don't think it's interesting enough to stand on its own.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 350

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 5 g

I wanted to be refreshed by this fruity flavor, which is a simple blend of strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl. Unfortunately, it was lacking in the flavor department.

The look: The strawberry cheesecake ice cream base is plain and simple. It looks like vanilla, with flecks of pink strawberries. (These are definitely not fresh strawberries, and it's hard to identify their exact state–more like a jam than a real berry.) The graham cracker offered a nice textural balance but didn't impact the flavor much.

The taste: I was looking for a summery berry flavor in this ice cream, but sadly, it was nowhere to be found. The cheesecake base was also missing the twang of cream cheese, and overall this pint was mostly just sweet and flat-tasting.

Brownie Batter Core

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 350 cal

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 6 g

Ben & Jerry's diversified its pint collection with a set of flavors injected with a column of caramel, chocolate, cookie dough, and other over-the-top gooey centers. This version has a dense brownie batter core surrounded by chocolate and vanilla ice creams dotted with fudge brownie chunks.

The look: The core wasn't visible immediately after opening the pint, and the chocolate and vanilla sides were not as perfectly divided as the image on the front suggested, but once I dug in, the gooey core wasn't hard to find.

The taste: I appreciated that B&J's went with milder flavors to accompany the intense brownie batter core, which was more like molten ganache than soft batter. The center was so sweet and sticky that I tried to avoid it. The brownie chunks were as fudgy and tasty as always, I just wanted more of them.

Phish Food

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 37 g)

Protein : 5 g

This popular flavor, named after the Green Mountain State's most famous jam band, comes in a regular pint and a non-dairy version. It's made of chocolate ice cream swirled with a generous amount of marshmallow and caramel, plus adorable little fish-shaped chocolate chunks. Growing up, Phish Food was my flavor of choice. I loved the cute fish mix-ins and the gooey marshmallow swirl, but this was my first time revisiting the flavor as an adult.

The look: I was blown away by the amount of marshmallow in this pint. It hurt the integrity of the ice cream—the marshmallow was so soft that the entire thing was melty and soupy. This was unfortunately not the Phish Food I remembered.

The taste: This was more of a bowl of Marshmallow Fluff with some cold chocolate sauce on top than ice cream. Many of the fish sank to the bottom because of the lack of structure, and I just don't like marshmallow goo enough to rate this highly as an ice cream flavor.

Gimme S'more!

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 420

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 5 g

I'm admittedly not a huge s'mores fan, so I didn't have the highest expectations going into this pint of toasted marshmallow ice cream with fudge flakes, chocolate cookie, and graham cracker swirls.

The look: All the swirls are visible throughout the pint without much more texture going on. Looks-wise, this pint could be called Coffee Oreo.

The taste: This pint was lacking on mix-ins. Swirls of graham cracker and chocolate cookie just don't add enough crunch to satisfy me, and the toasted marshmallow ice cream was very sweet.

Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 380

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 5 g

Another cheesecake-based flavor, this pint is made with caramel cheesecake ice cream with cheesecake chunks and swirls of chocolate cookie.

The look: The chocolate cookie swirls are well swirled into the cheesecake base of this flavor. It has a pretty marbled look and a good amount of cheesecake chunks.

The taste: I like the soft, tangy cheesecake chunks, but wanted more flavor from the ice cream base. It still didn't deliver the real cheesecake flavor I was hoping for, and the chocolate cookie swirl overpowered things a bit.

Raspberry Cheesecake Topped

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 380

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 5 g

Another installment in the Ben & Jerry's Topped line, this version features cheesecake ice cream swirled with raspberry and graham cracker chunks topped with white chocolate ganache and a graham cracker crumble.

The look: There's a good amount of graham cracker crumble on the white chocolate topping of this pint. When you crack through the ganache, the off-white cheesecake ice cream is ribboned with neon-pink "raspberry"—again, it's some kind of gel-like jam, not real fruit—with flecks of crumbly graham cracker.

The taste: I liked that the drier texture of the graham cracker added something interesting to this otherwise very sweet pint. The raspberry swirl was cloying and didn't taste like real berries, and still, the cheesecake base lacked dimension.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 5 g

This is a simple, long-standing flavor from Ben & Jerry's that features chocolate ice cream and the brand's beloved fudge brownie chunks.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This ice cream looks about as basic as you'd expect from the description, especially compared to some of the brand's more over-the-top flavors. The plain chocolate ice cream is broken up here and there by large, meaty brownies.

The taste: If you like chocolate ice cream, this is an excellent upgrade to the classic flavor. The brownies are gooey and the right texture–not frozen solid or too cake-like, and there are plenty of them to satisfy your craving for texture.

Bossin' Cream Pie Topped

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup Serving)

Calories : 410

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 37 g)

Protein : 6 g

This Topped flavor is a take on Boston cream pie (as a Boston native, I admit it's never been one of my favorite desserts). The vanilla custard ice cream is flecked with cake pieces and pastry cream swirls. The topping is made with milk chocolate ganache studded with fudge chips.

The look: The ganache topping held up nicely on this pint, and it had a dramatic topography of chocolate shavings. Underneath, the custard ice cream had a creamy off-white hue with a reasonable amount of chunks of white sponge cake in the mix.

The taste: I found this ice cream delightfully creamy. The cake chunks didn't add a ton of flavor, but I appreciated the textural addition, and the milk chocolate topping helped balance some of the pastry-like sweetness.

Chubby Hubby

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 470

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 9 g

This fully loaded flavor gets the award for the most calories per serving and a full 28 grams of fat (it's not, however, the highest in sugar). This pint features vanilla malt ice cream packed with pretzels covered in peanut fudge, plus fudge and peanut butter swirls.

The look: There's a lot going on in this flavor. The two swirls, fudge and peanut butter, add a marble pattern to the caramel-tinted ice cream base. The pretzel chunks are in random shapes and have a thick coating of peanut-flavored fudge.

The taste: If you like mix-ins, you'll like this flavor. It hits the sweet-and-savory profile nicely with tons of texture from large and small pretzel chunks thickened by their fudgy coating.

Cannoli

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Serving)

Calories : 360

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 80 mg,

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 5 g

Another take on an Italian dessert, this pint features mascarpone ice cream with fudge-covered pastry shell pieces and mascarpone swirls.

The look: This white ice cream has plenty of chunks of chocolate-covered mix-ins. The mascarpone swirl isn't noticeable by sight, but once you dig in, the texture difference is obvious.

The taste: I can't say I picked up on a tone of mascarpone flavor from the ice cream base in this pint, but I enjoyed the slightly thicker texture and tangier flavor of the mascarpone swirl, and the crunchy pastry shell pieces were a nice addition. I can't be sure, but I think they may be crushed ice cream cones dipped in chocolate.

Boom Chocolatta Cookie Core

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 380

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 6 g

This core-injected pint includes mocha and caramel ice creams dotted with pieces of chocolate cookie, plus fudge flakes and a chocolate cookie core.

The look: In this Core pint, the chocolate cookie center was immediately visible, if not perfectly centered. The mocha and caramel ice creams had more or less combined into one caramel-coffee-colored union.

The taste: I liked the mild coffee flavor and chewy chunks of chocolate cookie. I could have skipped the intensely gooey cookie core, which, like the other cores I sampled, had the texture of ganache, not cookie, but the flavor marriage of caramel and mocha was a win in my book.

Milk & Cookies

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 5 g

This flavor features vanilla ice cream with a chocolate cookie swirl and pieces of two kinds of cookies: chocolate chip and chocolate chocolate chip (just to cover all the bases).

The look: I love a cookie mix-in, and this flavor doubles down with ample chunks of soft, chewy bakery-style cookies. The vanilla ice cream has a nice amount of cookie swirl, which adds a drier, more crumbly texture without the overwhelming sweetness or gooeyness of a caramel-based swirl.

The taste: I loved the amount of mix-ins in this ice cream. Vanilla was the perfect neutral base to let all the cookie goodness shine. And without caramel or marshmallow, this flavor wasn't cloyingly sweet.

Mint Chocolate Cookie

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 5 g

Ben & Jerry's twist on the classic mint chocolate chip ice cream features peppermint ice cream with huge pieces of "chocolate sandwich cookies" that closely resemble "milk's favorite cookie."

The look: This mint ice cream is pure white with no fake green food coloring. The chocolate sandwich cookies are somewhat swirled or mashed into the ice cream base, leaving a trail of sand-like chocolate crumbs throughout the pint.

The taste: This mint is delightfully tingly without tasting like toothpaste. It's refreshing and sweet, and the huge pieces of cookie—even a few whole cookies—make this one of the most satisfying flavors I tried, texture-wise.

The Tonight Dough

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 410

Fat : 22 g fat (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 6 g

I can only assume that this Jimmy Fallon-inspired flavor is a popular one, because Ben & Jerry's also sells a non-dairy version, an oat-based version, and you can even buy the chunks on their own. It features caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls and chocolate chip and peanut butter cookie dough chunks.

The look: A swirled, chunky ice cream with plenty of visible mix-ins, this pint has promise from the get-go.

The taste: This flavor has something for everyone. With chocolate and caramel ice creams and two kinds of cookie dough chunks, it's a crowd-pleaser, but definitely a sweet one.

Chocolate Therapy

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 330

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 6 g

They say dark chocolate is good for you, and this rich, dense chocolate pint certainly tastes like a therapeutic experience. The chocolate ice cream is loaded with pieces of chocolate cookie and swirls of chocolate pudding ice cream.

The look: This is the darkest chocolate pint I tried, but it's still on the sweeter side. The fluffy pudding ice cream is swirled into Ben & Jerry's classic chocolate, which tastes more like milk chocolate than dark. The cookie pieces are present, but I'd love more.

The taste: This pint is for chocoholics. It's chocolate on chocolate, but the slightly more bitter flavor was a welcome respite from the overwhelming sweetness of most of the other pints I sampled. The cookies are doughy and soft, but I would have loved bigger chunks.

Cherry Garcia

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 340

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 37 g)

Protein : 5 g

Cherry Garcia is one of Ben & Jerry's longest-standing flavors, and it's easy to see why. The simple combo of cherry ice cream with cherries and fudge flakes is an all-around crowd-pleaser.

The look: Despite what you might assume, this cherry ice cream is white, not purple. It gets a slight rosy hue from the jelly-like cherries in the mix. There are plenty of chocolate shards of various sizes.

The taste: There's a fair bit of almond extract in this ice cream, which I didn't mind, but it might overshadow the cherry flavor for some. The cherries were closer to real fruit than the berries in other pints I sampled, but they had a sort of candied, gooey texture. The ample chocolate added crunch and a touch of bitterness to give the flavor more of a sophisticated feel.

Pistachio Pistachio

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 380

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 8 g

This nutty pint is a simple blend of pistachio ice cream mixed with lightly roasted whole pistachios. It's the lowest in sugar of any pint I tasted from Ben & Jerry's, and you really don't miss those extra 10 grams.

The look: Unlike some neon-green pistachio ice creams, Ben & Jerry's version is pure white. There are plenty of pistachios mixed throughout the pint. Most were whole nuts, but there were a few crushed bits as well.

The taste: This creamy flavor tastes like real pistachio. It has a mildly floral and nutty flavor and the roasted nuts seem lightly salted, giving the flavor a lovely sweet, and savory note.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 380

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 5 g

There's a lot to love about Ben & Jerry's vanilla ice cream with big globs of chocolate chip cookie dough. According to the B&J's website, the brand made the world's first-ever batch of cookie dough ice cream in 1984, so if you're looking for a reason to pick up a pint, how about the iconic flavor's 40th birthday?

The look: This vanilla ice cream is fully loaded with smooth, oblong balls of soft and chewy chocoalte chip cookie dough. The chocolate chips are tiny but add just the right amount of crunch.

The taste: The vanilla ice cream is simply a backdrop for the main event, namely the perfectly-sweetened globs of cookie dough. Ben & Jerry's even sells its cookie dough as a stand-alone item, it's that good.

Half Baked

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 370

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 37 g)

Protein : 6 g

Half Baked is like chocolate chip cookie dough, but stepped up a level. It features chocolate and vanilla ice creams mixed with those beloved cookie dough chunks plus cubes of fudge brownies.

The look: The chocolate and vanilla ice creams are well swirled together in this pint, so they're more like a single flavor of milky chocolate. But the main event is the generous addition of cookie dough and brownies, which are not skimped on here.

The taste: I like that the chocolate ice cream adds a slightly bitter flavor to break up the vanilla, and the fudge brownies are deeply dark and rich. The cookie dough has its signature satisfyingly toothsome texture and just-sweet-enough flavor.

Coffee Toffee Bar Crunch

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 400

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 5 g

A simple and timeless combination of coffee ice cream with generous chunks of chocolate-coated toffee, this pint has been, and likely always will be, one of Ben & Jerry's best flavors. It's proof that more isn't always more.

The look: This coffee ice cream, to me, is the color coffee should be: doused with just the right amount of cream to turn it a lovely light caramel. And they're not shy with the toffee chunks in this pint. Every scoop produces another thick square of milk chocolate-coated toffee.

The taste: I love the huge chunks of candy. They're so crunchy, they shatter in your mouth, in the best way. The coffee is natural tasting, not overly sweet or artificial, and it's the perfect backdrop to the sweet caramel-tasting candy.

New York Super Fudge Chunk

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup Serving)

Calories : 410

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 7 g

When you want a pint that's heavy on a variety of mix-ins, you can't go wrong with New York Super Fudge Chunk. The base of chocolate ice cream is flecked with white and dark chocolate chips, walnuts, pecans, and chocolate-covered almonds.

The look: This pint is packed with texture. The familiar chocolate ice cream is heavily interrupted by whole walnuts and pecans, plus surprisingly small chocolate-covered almonds and tons of thick and sturdy white and dark chocolate chunks.

The taste: This ice cream is at once both sophisticated-tasting and reminsicint of childhood. The chocolate base is a classic, but the whole walnuts and pecans give it a richer, more adult flavor. The white chocolate chunks add the right amount of sweetness to bring the fun back into your sundae.