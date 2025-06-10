Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched a Wild New Flavor

Ben & Jerry’s just dropped a new Fudgy Flan flavor fans are already raving about. The ice cream is so new it’s not even listed on the website yet, but lucky customers have been spotting it in random grocery stores. The Snackolator account says one fan found the new flavor at a Market Basket in Boston, and shared a picture of the pint. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” an excited commenter said. Another Redditor also found the ice cream at a Market Basket, so if you live near one, go check it out as there’s a good chance you can find the Fudgy Flan. Here’s what customers are saying.

Like a Caramel Frappe Flavor

The Fudgy Flan flavor is, according to the container, made of Burnt Caramel Ice Cream with Fudge Brownies and Pastry Cream Swirls. “In my opinion B&J have hands down the best and consistent ice cream,” Redditor Primary_Variation_23 said. “This flavor is unique in the fact, the burnt Caramel is super creamy and reminds of a caramel frappe. The big fudge brownies fit perfectly into the flavor with the pastry swirls in the end, at the after taste that really brings the flavor together. 8.5/10 can’t complain but I’m more of a fruit flavor person!”

Boston Cream Pie

Ben & Jerry fans asked what the pastry swirls taste like, and were told they are reminiscent of a Boston cream pie filling. “That sounds so amazing right now,” another Redditor responded. Despite the Fudgy Flan name, this new ice cream flavor does not, in fact, have any flan in it, the OP confirms. This was welcomed by commenters who (unlike David Brent) don’t prefer a flan.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New York Super Fudge Chunk

Ben & Jerry’s recently launched the New York Super Fudge Chunk flavor, made with Chocolate Ice Cream with White & Dark Fudge Chunks, Pecans, Walnuts & Fudge-Covered Almonds. ” Ben & Jerry’s New York Super Fudge Chunk—recommend!” one Redditor said. “I’ve never had this flavor before and probably never would have picked it out to buy. My husband brought it home on a whim… My perfect ice creams from Ben &Jerry’s are (1) Dirt Cake and (2)mint cookie. Oreos are my absolute favorite mix-in… Despite having zero Oreos this flavor is awesome. I really love the walnuts, chocolate ice cream base and fudge pieces.”

25 Popular Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Chocolate Caramel Brownie

Chocolate Caramel Brownie is another popular new flavor from Ben & Jerry’s. “Chocolate lovers, this one’s for you! 🍫 NEW Chocolate Caramel Brownie Non-Dairy is loaded with chocolate Non-Dairy dessert, salted caramel swirls, almond toffee pieces, and fudge brownies. Made with our new creamier-than-ever oat milk recipe!” the company posted on Instagram.

Scoop-apalooza

Ben & Jerry’s also just launched four new Scoop-apalooza flavors, saying “with all the funky chunks and whirly swirls you love, these larger-than-life 28 oz. flavors have a scoop for everybody.” The new Scoop-apalooza flavors come in Chocolate & Fudge Swirl, Coffee & Fudge Chip, Strawberries & Cream, and Vanilla & Fudge Brownie. “I have only tried the strawberries and cream so far, it’s a solid 8.5/10! It’s similar to the strawberry cheesecake just without cheesecake pieces. The strawberry swirl inside is lovely and refreshing!” one happy fan said.